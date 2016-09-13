Carpinteria’s Doubles Play Showcased in Win

Tennis

The Carpinteria girls tennis team swept all 9 of their doubles sets on Tuesday against Channel Islands in a non-league match en route to a 13-5 victory.

The pairs of Alejandra Alvarez/Alejandra Garcia, Athena Cuellar/Maria Zamora and Hali Schwasnick/Anna Artiaga all performed well, sweeping their opponents.

"[Schwasnick and Artiaga] really impressed me with our trademark of a consistent baseliner and a very aggressive net player," said Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant. "They had a comfortable three sets dropping one game on the day."

In singles, Sydney Endow, Jeanette Fantone, Josie Gordon and Vicky Delk each won one set to round out the scoring.

Next up for D-III Carpinteria is a matchup against No. 6 ranked D-I team Oaks Christian.

"It will be a fun challenge and I am looking forward to the girls stepping up their game against such a quality opponent," said Bryant.

Carpinteria improved to 4-1 with the victory and is now ranked No. 8 in D-III.

