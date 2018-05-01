Cate Routs Mira Costa in Playoff Opener

Lacrosse

Cate girls lacrosse notched a 14-7 win over Mira Costa on Tuesday, good for a first round win in the postseason tournament.

Juniors Maddie Erickson and Daphney McKeefry controlled the midfield with poise, Mack said. Erickson had a team-high six goals to go with two assists while McKeefry had two goals and a dime.

Brie Walker and Julia Farmer hawked the ground balls and dominated the draw. Walker finished with five goals and three assists.

"They led the team with incredible determination and poise and had a lot of fun in the process," said Cate coach Renee Mack.



Tessa Denison scored a bounce shot during the match, recovering the ball in a scramble that left her with a broken knee brace. She left the field "still smiling," Mack said.

Freshmen Lilly Riehl, Josie Erickson and Taylor Kane were decisive on the defensive end, holding Mira Costa attackers to just four goals in the second half. The trio also forced four turnovers. On the offensive end, Josie Erickson had a goal.

Goalie Lisa Borghesani capped the effort with four saves.

The fourth-seeded Cate (15-0) will take on No. 5 Glendale at home on Tuesday as the playoffs continue.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.