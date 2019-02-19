Cate Volleyball Opens With a Sweep Over Carpinteria

Boys Volleyball

Outside hitters Theo Mack and Cullen Barber set the tone for the Cate boys volleyball team in a 25-14, 25-19, 25-22 sweep of Carpinteria on Tuesday.

Mack and Cullen buried kills and passed well to keep Cate in a steady rhythm, said coach K.C. Collins.

"A few new players to the game came in and were able to make some nice contributions in their first-ever match and show some great potential for the season," Collins said.

She credited Carpinteria for playing hard. The Warriors had only six players.

Outside hitter Liam Slade had six kills and five digs and middle Luis Zamora had seven kills to lead Carpinteria.

Cate plays its league opener on Thursday at Laguna Blanca at 5 p.m. Carpinteria will hit the road on Thursday night for a match against Orcutt Academy.