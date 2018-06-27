Chaminade Pulls Away From San Marcos in 4th Quarter

Boys Basketball

San Marcos kept it close for three quarters against an athletic Chaminade team before the host Eagles pulled away and handed the Royals their first loss of the basketball season, 57-40, on Friday.

"We trailed 38-36 at one point in the third quarter but failed to continued to score," said San Marcos coach Landon Boucher. "Chaminade was a real athletic team; they were good.

Jackson Stormo led San Marcos with 17 points and Avery Artigo had 10.

The Royals (3-1) return to action next week against Burroughs at the Simi Valley Tournament.

