Chargers Drop a Close One to Buena

Dos Pueblos suffered its second straight Channel League boys basketball loss, falling to Buena, 76-70, on Friday night.
"The game was very exciting and intense," said Dos Pueblos coach Joe Zamora.
Diego Riker led the Chargers with 13 points, two assists and a steal. Point guard Jayson Williams had a strong outing with nine points, three assists and a steal and Elijah Sanchez contributed nine points and four rebounds.
Buena got 19 points from Devin Cole and 16 from Josh Edwards.
Dos Pueblos (1-2 in league) is back home on Wednesday against rival San Marcos.
