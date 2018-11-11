CHP Hopes to Reopen Highway 101 in Woolsey Fire Area by Midday Sunday

The California Highway Patrol said Sunday that it is hoping to get Highway 101 reopened by midday between Agoura Hills and Calabasas in the Woolsey Fire area.

The freeway has been shut down for days due to the impacts of the 83,275-acre blaze, cutting off a main transportation artery between Northern and Southern California.

The CHP, along with Caltrans crews and fire officials, have been repairing signs and guardrails damaged by the flames and clearing debris from the roadway.

CHP Lt. Kevin Kurker noted that when the freeway does reopen, nearly all of the offramps will remain closed.

Motorists also are reminded to be watchful for emergency vehicles on the roadways.

Pacific Coast Highway — Highway 1 — is expected to remain closed between Las Posas Road in Camarillo and Sunset Boulevard in Santa Monica.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.