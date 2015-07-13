CHP Identifies Ryan Bollay as Motorcyclist Killed in Highway 154 Wreck

Advice

The California Highway Patrol has released the name of the motorcyclist who was fatally injured in a collision Friday on Highway 154 near the top of San Marcos Pass.

Ryan B. Bollay, 20, of Santa Ynez, died at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital shortly after the crash, which occurred at about 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 154 and East Camino Cielo, the CHP said Monday.

Bollay was westbound on the highway, reportedly at a high rate of speed, when his 2013 BMW motorcycle collided with a 1992 Nissan Pathfinder SUV, the CHP said. The Nissan was turning left onto eastbound Highway 154 from Camino Cielo.

The CHP said the front of the motorcycle collided with the driver’s side of the SUV, which was driven by Amybael R. Vega, 63, of Panorama City, and Bollay was thrown to the pavement.

Vega sustained minor injuries, and also was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the CHP, which said it was not known whether alcohol or drugs were a factor.

