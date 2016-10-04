CIF Football Polls: 3 Channel League Teams in Top 10

Football

Three Channel League football teams enter league play this week ranked in the top 10 in their respective CIF-Southern Section playoff divisions.

Dos Pueblos (5-1) is the highest ranked team at No. 3 in Division 10. The Chargers have a bye week before starting league play against Buena next week at home.

Buena (3-3) is No. 8 in Division 8 while Ventura (4-2) is ranked 9th in Divison 5. The city rivals meet on Friday night in the league opener.

Bishop Diego is receiving votes in Division 5 after its 55-0 win over rival Carpinteria last week. The Cardinals (4-2) host Fillmore in their homecoming game on Friday night at La Playa Stadium/

Lompoc remains No. 3 in Division 4. The 6-0 Braves, who have posted four straight shutouts, open Los Padres League play at home against Pioneer Valley.

Santa Ynez (5-0) is ranked fourth behind Dos Pueblos in Division 10. The Pirates host Morro Bay in a non-league game on Friday.

DIVISION 4

RANK SCHOOL(LEAGUE)

1. Charter Oak (Hacienda) 5-0

2. Sierra Canyon (Gold Coast-Ocean) 6-0

3. Lompoc (Los Padres) 6-0

4. Corona del Mar (Pacific Coast) 4-1

5. Downey (San Gabriel Valley) 4-1

6. Damien (Baseline) 4-1

7. Colony (Mt. Baldy) 3-2

8. Cajon (Citrus Belt) 4-1

9. Etiwanda (Baseline) 2-3

10. Carter (Citrus Belt) 2-3

Others: Palm Springs (Desert Valley), 3-3; Redondo Union (Bay), 2-3; Chaparral (Southwestern), 1-4; Glendora (Palomares), 1-4.

DIVISION 5

1. Calabasas (Camino) 6-0

2. Paloma Valley (Sunbelt) 5-0

3. Salesian (Angelus)4-1

4. Capistrano Valley (Sea View)5-1

5. Moorpark (Camino) 4-1

6. Foothill (Crestview) 4-1

7. Troy (Freeway) 4-1

8. Roosevelt (Big VIII) 4-1

9. Ventura (Channel) 4-2

10. La Quinta/La Quinta (Desert Valley 2-3

Others: Bishop Diego (Tri-Valley), 4-2; Harvard-Westlake (Angelus), 3-2; Redlands (Citrus Belt), 2- 3; Fountain Valley (Sunset), 1-4

DIVISION 8

1. Grace Brethren (Tri-Valley) 5-1

2. San Dimas (Valle Vista) 5-0

3. El Modena (North Hills) 4-1

4. Chino (Hacienda)3-2

5. Moreno Valley (Mountain Valley) 3-2

6. Citrus Valley (Citrus Belt) 4-1

7. Northview (Valle Vista) 4-1

8. Buena (Channel) 3-3

9. Laguna Hills (Sea View) 3-2

10. Brea Olinda (North Hills) 3-2

Others: Yorba Linda (Crestview), 4-1; Sunny Hills (Freeway), 4-1; Don Lugo (Mt. Baldy), 3-2; Burbank (Pacific), 3-2; Burroughs/Burbank (Pacific), 3-2; Garden Grove (Garden Grove), 3-2,

DIVISION 10

1. Aquinas (Ambassador) 5-0

2. Rubidoux (Mountain Valley) 5-0

3. Dos Pueblos (Channel) 5-1

4. Santa Ynez (Los Padres) 5-0

5. Apple Valley (Mojave River) 5-0

6. Grand Terrace (Sunkist) 4-1

7. Leuzinger (Pioneer) 3-2

8. Brethren Christian (Freelance) 5-1

9. Gahr (San Gabriel Valley) 5-0

10. University (Pacific Coast) 5-0

Others: Peninsula (Bay), 5-0; St. Anthony (Santa Fe), 3-2; Inglewood (Bay), 3-2; Nordhoff (Tri- Valley), 2-3; Alta Loma (Mt. Baldy), 2-3; Viewpoint (Gold Coast-Ocean), 2-3; Tahquitz (Mountain Pass), 2-3; J.W. North (Inland Valley), 1-4.

