Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 10:36 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

CIF Football Polls: 3 Channel League Teams in Top 10

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 4, 2016 | 7:28 a.m.

Three Channel League football teams enter league play this week ranked in the top 10 in their respective CIF-Southern Section playoff divisions.

Dos Pueblos (5-1) is the highest ranked team at No. 3 in Division 10. The Chargers have a bye week before starting league play against Buena next week at home.

Buena (3-3) is No. 8 in Division 8 while Ventura (4-2) is ranked 9th in Divison 5. The city rivals meet on Friday night in the league opener.

Bishop Diego is receiving votes in Division 5 after its 55-0 win over rival Carpinteria last week. The Cardinals (4-2) host Fillmore in their homecoming game on Friday night at La Playa Stadium/

Lompoc remains No. 3 in Division 4. The 6-0 Braves, who have posted four straight shutouts, open Los Padres League play at home against Pioneer Valley.

Santa Ynez (5-0) is ranked fourth behind Dos Pueblos in Division 10. The Pirates host Morro Bay in a non-league game on Friday.

DIVISION 4

RANK SCHOOL(LEAGUE)

1. Charter Oak (Hacienda) 5-0
2. Sierra Canyon (Gold Coast-Ocean) 6-0
3. Lompoc (Los Padres) 6-0
4. Corona del Mar (Pacific Coast) 4-1
5. Downey (San Gabriel Valley) 4-1
6. Damien (Baseline) 4-1
7. Colony (Mt. Baldy) 3-2
8. Cajon (Citrus Belt) 4-1
9. Etiwanda (Baseline) 2-3
10. Carter (Citrus Belt) 2-3
Others: Palm Springs (Desert Valley), 3-3; Redondo Union (Bay), 2-3; Chaparral (Southwestern), 1-4; Glendora (Palomares), 1-4.

DIVISION 5

1. Calabasas (Camino) 6-0
2. Paloma Valley (Sunbelt) 5-0
3. Salesian (Angelus)4-1
4. Capistrano Valley (Sea View)5-1
5. Moorpark (Camino) 4-1
6. Foothill (Crestview) 4-1
7. Troy (Freeway) 4-1
8. Roosevelt (Big VIII) 4-1
9. Ventura (Channel) 4-2
10. La Quinta/La Quinta (Desert Valley 2-3
Others: Bishop Diego (Tri-Valley), 4-2; Harvard-Westlake (Angelus), 3-2; Redlands (Citrus Belt), 2- 3; Fountain Valley (Sunset), 1-4

DIVISION 8

1. Grace Brethren (Tri-Valley) 5-1
2. San Dimas (Valle Vista) 5-0
3. El Modena (North Hills) 4-1
4. Chino (Hacienda)3-2
5. Moreno Valley (Mountain Valley) 3-2
6. Citrus Valley (Citrus Belt) 4-1
7. Northview (Valle Vista) 4-1
8. Buena (Channel) 3-3
9. Laguna Hills (Sea View) 3-2
10. Brea Olinda (North Hills) 3-2
Others: Yorba Linda (Crestview), 4-1; Sunny Hills (Freeway), 4-1; Don Lugo (Mt. Baldy), 3-2; Burbank (Pacific), 3-2; Burroughs/Burbank (Pacific), 3-2; Garden Grove (Garden Grove), 3-2,

DIVISION 10

1. Aquinas (Ambassador) 5-0
2. Rubidoux (Mountain Valley) 5-0
3. Dos Pueblos (Channel) 5-1
4. Santa Ynez (Los Padres) 5-0
5. Apple Valley (Mojave River) 5-0
6. Grand Terrace (Sunkist) 4-1
7. Leuzinger (Pioneer) 3-2
8. Brethren Christian (Freelance) 5-1
9. Gahr (San Gabriel Valley) 5-0
10. University (Pacific Coast) 5-0

Others: Peninsula (Bay), 5-0; St. Anthony (Santa Fe), 3-2; Inglewood (Bay), 3-2; Nordhoff (Tri- Valley), 2-3; Alta Loma (Mt. Baldy), 2-3; Viewpoint (Gold Coast-Ocean), 2-3; Tahquitz (Mountain Pass), 2-3; J.W. North (Inland Valley), 1-4.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 