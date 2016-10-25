CIF Football Polls: Bishop Diego Returns to Top 10

Football

After three straight wins, Bishop Diego is back in the CIF-SS football rankings this week. The Cardinals moved into the No. 10 spot in Division 5. They were ranked as high as second before losing two games.

On Friday night, they'll take on the No. 1 team in Division 8, Grace Brethren, in a game for the Tri-Valley League championship. The game is at Moorpark College.

Dos Pueblos and Santa Ynez took a tumble in the Division 10 rankings after suffering home losses last week. The Chargers dropped from No. 2 to fifth following its 14-13 loss to Santa Barbara, while the Pirates went from third to sixth after getting run over by Lompoc, 48-3.

The unbeaten Braves, meanwhile, remain No. 3 in Division 4.

CIF RANKINGS WITH AREA TEAMS

DIVISION 2

RANK SCHOOL(LEAGUE)

1. Heritage (Sunbelt) 8-0

2. Murrieta Valley (Southwestern) 6-2

3. Oaks Christian (Marmonte) 6-2

4. Norco (Big VIII) 6-2

5. Valencia/Valencia (Foothill) 6-2

6. Arroyo Grande (PAC-5) 7-1

7. San Clemente (South Coast) 6-2

8. Redlands East Valley (Citrus Belt) 6-2

9. Great Oak (Southwestern) 5-3

10. Chino Hills (Baseline) 5-3

Others: Citrus Hill (Mountain Pass), 5-3; St. Bonaventure (Marmonte), 5-3; La Habra (Freeway), 4-4; Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (Mission), 3-5.

DIVISION 4

1. Charter Oak (Hacienda) 8-0

2. Sierra Canyon (Gold Coast-Ocean) [email protected]

3. Lompoc (Los Padres) 8-0

4. Corona del Mar (Pacific Coast) 7-1

5. Downey (San Gabriel Valley) 7-1

6. Damien (Baseline) 6-2

7. Cajon (Citrus Belt) 6-2

8. Palm Springs (Desert Valley) 6-3

9. Colony (Mt. Baldy) 5-3

10. Glendora (Palomares) 4-4

Others: Redondo Union (Bay), 4-4; Murrieta Mesa (Southwestern), 4-4; Etiwanda (Baseline), 3-5. @ = Includes 1 forfeit win

DIVISION 5

1. Calabasas (Camino) 8-0

2. Paloma Valley (Sunbelt) 8-0

3. Capistrano Valley (Sea View) 8-1

4. Moorpark (Camino) 7-1

5. Salesian (Angelus) 5-3

6. La Quinta/La Quinta (Desert Valley) 5-3

7. Roosevelt (Big VIII) 6-2

8. Ventura (Channel) 7-2

9. Troy (Freeway) 6-2

10. Bishop Diego (Tri-Valley) 6-2

Others: San Jacinto (Mountain Pass), 7-1; Foothill (Crestview), 5-3; St. Joseph/Santa Maria (Los Padres), 5-3; C Redlands (Citrus Belt), 4-4; Corona (Big VIII), 2-6.

DIVISION 7

1. St. Margaret’s (Freelance) 7-1

2. Pacifica/Oxnard (Pacific View) 6-2

3. Tustin (Empire) 7-1

4. El Segundo (Ocean) 7-1

5. San Gorgonio (San Andreas) 5-3

6. Norte Vista (River Valley) 6-2

7. Golden Valley (Foothill) 5-3

8. Monrovia (Rio Hondo) 3-4

9. Ayala (Palomares) 4-4

10. Huntington Beach (Sunset) 4-4

Others: St. Paul (Angelus), 3-5#; Cabrillo/Long Beach (Moore), 3-5; Canyon/Anaheim (Crestview), 3-5; Diamond Ranch (Hacienda), 3-5.

# = Includes 2 forfeit losses.

DIVISION 8

1. Grace Brethren (Tri-Valley) 7-1

2. El Modena (North Hills) 7-1

3. Northview (Valle Vista) 7-1

4. Yorba Linda (Crestview) 7-1

5. San Dimas (Valle Vista) 7-1

6. Don Lugo (Mt. Baldy) 6-2

7. Saddleback Valley Christian (San Joaquin) 5-3

8. Burbank (Pacific) 6-2

9. Garden Grove (Garden Grove) 6-2

10. Don Lugo (Mt. Baldy) 6-2

Others: Sunny Hills (Freeway), 6-2; Laguna Hills (Sea View), 5-3; Chino (Hacienda), 4-4; Moreno Valley (Mountain Valley), 4-4; Buena (Channel), 3-5.

DIVISION 10

1. Rubidoux (Mountain Valley) 8-0

2. Aquinas (Ambassador) 7-1

3. Leuzinger (Pioneer) 6-2

4. Brethren Christian (Freelance) 7-1*

5. Dos Pueblos (Channel) 6-2

6. Santa Ynez (Los Padres) 7-1

7. St. Anthony (Santa Fe) 6-2

8. Grand Terrace (Sunkist) 6-2

9. Poly/Pasadena (Prep) 7-0

10. Gahr (San Gabriel Valley) 7-1

* = Includes 1 forfeit loss.

Others: Apple Valley (Mojave River), 6-2; Peninsula (Bay), 6-2; University (Pacific Coast), 6-2; Beaumont (Mountain Pass), 4-4; Pacifica/Garden Grove (Empire), 4-4.

DIVISION 11

1. Katella (Orange) 8-0

2. Culver City (Ocean) 8-1

3. Arcadia (Pacific) 6-2

4. Montebello (Almont) 7-1

5. Victor Valley (Desert Sky) 8-1

6. Oak Park (Canyon) 6-2

7. Bishop Montgomery (South Catholic) 5-3

8. Ramona (River Valley) 6-1-1

9. Crean Lutheran (Freelance) 6-2

10. Cabrillo/Lompoc (Los Padres) 4-5

Others: Coachella Valley (De Anza), 6-2; Ontario Christian (Ambassador), 5-3; Heritage Christian (Olympic), 5-3; Quartz Hill (Golden), 5-3; Highland (Golden), 3-5.

DIVISION 12

1. Segerstrom (Golden West) 8-0

2. Arroyo (Mission Valley) 8-1

3. Rancho Mirage (De Anza) 6-2

4. Pacific (Mountain Valley) 7-1

5. Rim of the World (San Andreas) 5-2-1

6. Village Christian (Olympic) 6-2

7. Calvary Murrieta (South Valley) 6-2

8. St. Genevieve (Santa Fe) 7-1

9. Hillcrest (River Valley) 6-2

10. Santa Maria (Northern) 5-4

Others: Artesia (Suburban), 6-3; Santa Paula (Tri-Valley), 4-4; El Dorado (North Hills), 2-6.