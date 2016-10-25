Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 12:38 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

CIF Football Polls: Bishop Diego Returns to Top 10

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 25, 2016 | 6:24 a.m.

After three straight wins, Bishop Diego is back in the CIF-SS football rankings this week. The Cardinals moved into the No. 10 spot in Division 5. They were ranked as high as second before losing two games.

On Friday night, they'll take on the No. 1 team in Division 8, Grace Brethren, in a game for the Tri-Valley League championship. The game is at Moorpark College.

Dos Pueblos and Santa Ynez took a tumble in the Division 10 rankings after suffering home losses last week. The Chargers dropped from No. 2 to fifth following its 14-13 loss to Santa Barbara, while the Pirates went from third to sixth after getting run over by Lompoc, 48-3.

The unbeaten Braves, meanwhile, remain No. 3 in Division 4.

CIF RANKINGS WITH AREA TEAMS

DIVISION 2
RANK SCHOOL(LEAGUE)

1. Heritage (Sunbelt) 8-0

2. Murrieta Valley (Southwestern) 6-2

3. Oaks Christian (Marmonte) 6-2

4. Norco (Big VIII) 6-2

5. Valencia/Valencia (Foothill) 6-2

6. Arroyo Grande (PAC-5) 7-1

7. San Clemente (South Coast) 6-2

8. Redlands East Valley (Citrus Belt) 6-2

9. Great Oak (Southwestern) 5-3

10. Chino Hills (Baseline) 5-3

Others: Citrus Hill (Mountain Pass), 5-3; St. Bonaventure (Marmonte), 5-3; La Habra (Freeway), 4-4; Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (Mission), 3-5.

DIVISION 4

1. Charter Oak (Hacienda) 8-0

2. Sierra Canyon (Gold Coast-Ocean) [email protected]

3. Lompoc (Los Padres) 8-0

4. Corona del Mar (Pacific Coast) 7-1

5. Downey (San Gabriel Valley) 7-1

6. Damien (Baseline) 6-2

7. Cajon (Citrus Belt) 6-2

8. Palm Springs (Desert Valley) 6-3

9. Colony (Mt. Baldy) 5-3

10. Glendora (Palomares) 4-4

Others: Redondo Union (Bay), 4-4; Murrieta Mesa (Southwestern), 4-4; Etiwanda (Baseline), 3-5. @ = Includes 1 forfeit win

DIVISION 5

1. Calabasas (Camino) 8-0

2. Paloma Valley (Sunbelt) 8-0

3. Capistrano Valley (Sea View) 8-1

4. Moorpark (Camino) 7-1

5. Salesian (Angelus) 5-3

6. La Quinta/La Quinta (Desert Valley) 5-3

7. Roosevelt (Big VIII) 6-2

8. Ventura (Channel) 7-2

9. Troy (Freeway) 6-2

10. Bishop Diego (Tri-Valley) 6-2

Others: San Jacinto (Mountain Pass), 7-1; Foothill (Crestview), 5-3; St. Joseph/Santa Maria (Los Padres), 5-3; C Redlands (Citrus Belt), 4-4; Corona (Big VIII), 2-6.

DIVISION 7

1. St. Margaret’s (Freelance) 7-1

2. Pacifica/Oxnard (Pacific View) 6-2

3. Tustin (Empire) 7-1

4. El Segundo (Ocean) 7-1

5. San Gorgonio (San Andreas) 5-3

6. Norte Vista (River Valley) 6-2

7. Golden Valley (Foothill) 5-3

8. Monrovia (Rio Hondo) 3-4

9. Ayala (Palomares) 4-4

10. Huntington Beach (Sunset) 4-4

Others: St. Paul (Angelus), 3-5#; Cabrillo/Long Beach (Moore), 3-5; Canyon/Anaheim (Crestview), 3-5; Diamond Ranch (Hacienda), 3-5.
# = Includes 2 forfeit losses.

DIVISION 8

1. Grace Brethren (Tri-Valley) 7-1

2. El Modena (North Hills)  7-1

3. Northview (Valle Vista)  7-1

4. Yorba Linda (Crestview)  7-1

5. San Dimas (Valle Vista)  7-1

6. Don Lugo (Mt. Baldy) 6-2

7. Saddleback Valley Christian (San Joaquin)  5-3

8. Burbank (Pacific) 6-2

9. Garden Grove (Garden Grove) 6-2

10. Don Lugo (Mt. Baldy)  6-2

Others: Sunny Hills (Freeway), 6-2; Laguna Hills (Sea View), 5-3; Chino (Hacienda), 4-4; Moreno Valley (Mountain Valley), 4-4; Buena (Channel), 3-5.

DIVISION 10

1. Rubidoux (Mountain Valley) 8-0

2. Aquinas (Ambassador) 7-1

3. Leuzinger (Pioneer) 6-2

4. Brethren Christian (Freelance) 7-1*

5. Dos Pueblos (Channel) 6-2

6. Santa Ynez (Los Padres) 7-1

7. St. Anthony (Santa Fe) 6-2

8. Grand Terrace (Sunkist) 6-2

9. Poly/Pasadena (Prep) 7-0

10. Gahr (San Gabriel Valley) 7-1

* = Includes 1 forfeit loss.
Others: Apple Valley (Mojave River), 6-2; Peninsula (Bay), 6-2; University (Pacific Coast), 6-2; Beaumont (Mountain Pass), 4-4; Pacifica/Garden Grove (Empire), 4-4.

DIVISION 11

1. Katella (Orange) 8-0

2. Culver City (Ocean) 8-1

3. Arcadia (Pacific) 6-2

4. Montebello (Almont) 7-1

5. Victor Valley (Desert Sky) 8-1

6. Oak Park (Canyon) 6-2

7. Bishop Montgomery (South Catholic) 5-3

8. Ramona (River Valley) 6-1-1

9. Crean Lutheran (Freelance) 6-2

10. Cabrillo/Lompoc (Los Padres) 4-5

Others: Coachella Valley (De Anza), 6-2; Ontario Christian (Ambassador), 5-3; Heritage Christian (Olympic), 5-3; Quartz Hill (Golden), 5-3; Highland (Golden), 3-5.

DIVISION 12

1. Segerstrom (Golden West) 8-0

2. Arroyo (Mission Valley) 8-1

3. Rancho Mirage (De Anza) 6-2

4. Pacific (Mountain Valley) 7-1

5. Rim of the World (San Andreas) 5-2-1

6. Village Christian (Olympic) 6-2

7. Calvary Murrieta (South Valley) 6-2

8. St. Genevieve (Santa Fe) 7-1

9. Hillcrest (River Valley) 6-2

10. Santa Maria (Northern) 5-4

Others: Artesia (Suburban), 6-3; Santa Paula (Tri-Valley), 4-4; El Dorado (North Hills), 2-6.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 