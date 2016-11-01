Friday, June 15 , 2018, 3:02 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

CIF Rankings: League Finale is Huge for Dos Pueblos

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 1, 2016 | 7:34 a.m.

It's come down to this for the Dos Pueblos football team: beat three-time defending Channel League champion Ventura in the regular-season finale to have a shot at making the CIF playoffs.

The Chargers travel to Ventura on Friday night, with a share of the league title and a playoff berth on the line.

A DP win would create a three-way tie for first place with Ventura and Santa Barbara at 3-1. Even though all three teams are in different CIF playoff division, only two will receive automatic berths, an athletic director told Noozhawk on Tuesday. The two automatic entries will be determined by a vote of the league's five school principals on Friday night following the game. The odd team out will have to hope there is at-large berth available in its division.

A Ventura victory would give it the outright title and leave Santa Barbara in second place.  DP would fall to third place and its postseason hopes would be determined by the CIF playoff committee.

DP goes into Ventura's Larrabee Stadium with a 7-2 record and a No. 5 ranking in Division 10. Ventura (7-2) is No. 6 in Division 3.

Undefeated Lompoc moved into the No. 2 spot in Division 4 as previously second-ranked Charter Oak suffered a loss a 21-7 loss to Los Altos.

CIF RANKINGS WITH AREA TEAMS

DIVISION 2
SCHOOL (LEAGUE) RECORD

1. Heritage (Sunbelt) 9-0

2. Murrieta Valley (Southwestern) 7-2

3. Oaks Christian (Marmonte) 7-2

4. Valencia/Valencia (Foothill) 7-2

5. Arroyo Grande (PAC-5) 7-2

6. Norco (Big VIII) 8-1

7. San Clemente (South Coast) 6-3

8. Redlands East Valley (Citrus Belt) 7-2

9. Chino Hills (Baseline) 6-3

10. Citrus Hill (Mountain Pass) 6-3

Others: Great Oak (Southwestern), 5-4; St. Bonaventure (Marmonte), 5-4; Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (Mission), 4-5; La Habra (Freeway), 5-4.

DIVISION 4

1. Sierra Canyon (Gold Coast-Ocean) [email protected]

2. Lompoc (Los Padres) 9-0

3. Corona del Mar (Pacific Coast) 8-1

4. Downey (San Gabriel Valley)  8-1

5. Charter Oak (Hacienda)  8-1

6. Palm Springs (Desert Valley) 7-3

7. Colony (Mt. Baldy) 6-3

8. Damien (Baseline) 6-3

9. Cajon (Citrus Belt) 6-3

10. Redondo Union (Bay) 5-4

Others: Murrieta Mesa (Southwestern), 5-4; Glendora @ = Includes 1 forfeit win (Palomares), 4-5; Etiwanda (Baseline), 3-6.

DIVISION 5

1. Calabasas (Camino) 9-0

2. Paloma Valley (Sunbelt) 9-0

3. Capistrano Valley (Sea View) 8-1

4. La Quinta/La Quinta (Desert Valley) 6-3

5. Roosevelt (Big VIII) 7-2

6. Ventura (Channel) 7-2

7. Moorpark (Camino) 7-2

8. Troy (Freeway) 7-2

9. Salesian (Angelus) 5-4

10. Redlands (Citrus Belt) 5-4

Others: San Jacinto (Mountain Pass), 8-1; Bishop Diego (Tri-Valley), 6-3; St. Joseph/Santa Maria (Los Padres), 5-4; Foothill (Crestview), 5-4; M.L. King, Jr. (Big VIII), 3-6; Corona (Big VIII), 2-7.

DIVISION 7

1. Pacifica/Oxnard (Pacific View) 7-2

2. El Segundo (Ocean) 8-1

3. San Gorgonio (San Andreas) 6-3

4. Norte Vista (River Valley) 7-2

5. St. Margaret’s (Freelance) 7-2

6. Tustin (Empire) 7-2

7. Golden Valley (Foothill) 5-4

8. Monrovia (Rio Hondo) 4-4

9. Ayala (Palomares) 5-4

10. St. Paul (Angelus) 4-5#

Others: North Torrance (Pioneer), 5-4; South Hills (Palomares), 5-4; Canyon/Anaheim (Crestview), 4-5; Huntington Beach (Sunset), 4-5; Diamond Ranch (Hacienda), 4-5.
# = Includes 2 forfeit losses.

DIVISION 8

1. Grace Brethren (Tri-Valley) 8-1%

2. El Modena (North Hills)  8-1

3. Northview (Valle Vista)  8-1

4. Don Lugo (Mt. Baldy) 7-2

5. Garden Grove (Garden Grove) 7-2

6. Yorba Linda (Crestview)  7-2

7. Saddleback Valley Christian (San Joaquin) 6-3

8. Brea Olinda (North Hills)  5-4

9. San Dimas (Valle Vista)  7-2

10. Burbank (Pacific)  6-3

Others: Sunny Hills (Freeway), 6-3; Rio Mesa (Pacific View), 5-5; Chino (Hacienda). 4-5; Burroughs/Burbank (Pacific), 4-5; Citrus Valley (Citrus Belt), 4-5; Buena (Channel), 3-6. % = Not eligible for post-season competition.

DIVISION 10

1. Rubidoux (Mountain Valley) 9-0

2. Aquinas (Ambassador) 7-2*

3. Leuzinger (Pioneer) 702

4. Brethren Christian (Freelance) 8-1*

5. Dos Pueblos (Channel) 7-2

6. Santa Ynez (Los Padres) 8-1

7. St. Anthony (Santa Fe) 7-2

8. Grand Terrace (Sunkist) 7-2

9. Poly/Pasadena (Prep) 8-0

10. Pacifica/Garden Grove (Empire) 5-4

Others: Apple Valley (Mojave River), 7-2; Peninsula (Bay), 7-2; Gahr (San Gabriel Valley), 7-2; University (Pacific Coast), 7-2; Santa Fe (Del Rio), 5-4; Beckman (Pacific Coast), 5-4.
* = Includes 1 forfeit loss.

DIVISION 11

1. Katella (Orange) 9-0

2. Culver City (Ocean) 6-3

3. Arcadia (Pacific)  8-1

4. Montebello (Almont)  8-1

5. Bishop Montgomery (South Catholic)  6-3

6. Ramona (River Valley) 7-1-1

7. Crean Lutheran (Freelance)  7-2

8. Quartz Hill (Golden)  6-3

9. Victor Valley (Desert Sky)  8-2

10. Oak Park (Canyon)  6-3

Others: Covina (Valle Vista), 6-3; Twentynine Palms (De Anza) 6-3; Ontario Christian (Ambassador), 6-3; Coachella Valley (De Anza), 6-3; Valley View (Inland Valley), 5-4; Cabrillo/Lompoc (Los Padres), 4-5.

DIVISION 12

1. Arroyo (Mission Valley)  8-1

2. Rancho Mirage (De Anza)  7-2

3. Pacific (Mountain Valley)  8-1

4. Segerstrom (Golden West)  8-1

5. Calvary Murrieta (South Valley) 7-2

6. St. Genevieve (Santa Fe)  8-1

7. Santa Maria (Northern) 5-4

8. Rim of the World (San Andreas)  5-3-1

9. Whittier Christian (Olympic) 6-4

10. Santa Paula (Tri-Valley) 5-4

Others: Village Christian (Olympic), 6-3; Hillcrest (River Valley), 6-3; Schurr (Almont), 6-3; Artesia (Suburban), 6-4; El Dorado (North Hills), 2-7.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 