CIF Rankings: League Finale is Huge for Dos Pueblos

Football

It's come down to this for the Dos Pueblos football team: beat three-time defending Channel League champion Ventura in the regular-season finale to have a shot at making the CIF playoffs.

The Chargers travel to Ventura on Friday night, with a share of the league title and a playoff berth on the line.

A DP win would create a three-way tie for first place with Ventura and Santa Barbara at 3-1. Even though all three teams are in different CIF playoff division, only two will receive automatic berths, an athletic director told Noozhawk on Tuesday. The two automatic entries will be determined by a vote of the league's five school principals on Friday night following the game. The odd team out will have to hope there is at-large berth available in its division.

A Ventura victory would give it the outright title and leave Santa Barbara in second place. DP would fall to third place and its postseason hopes would be determined by the CIF playoff committee.

DP goes into Ventura's Larrabee Stadium with a 7-2 record and a No. 5 ranking in Division 10. Ventura (7-2) is No. 6 in Division 3.

Undefeated Lompoc moved into the No. 2 spot in Division 4 as previously second-ranked Charter Oak suffered a loss a 21-7 loss to Los Altos.

CIF RANKINGS WITH AREA TEAMS

DIVISION 2

SCHOOL (LEAGUE) RECORD

1. Heritage (Sunbelt) 9-0

2. Murrieta Valley (Southwestern) 7-2

3. Oaks Christian (Marmonte) 7-2

4. Valencia/Valencia (Foothill) 7-2

5. Arroyo Grande (PAC-5) 7-2

6. Norco (Big VIII) 8-1

7. San Clemente (South Coast) 6-3

8. Redlands East Valley (Citrus Belt) 7-2

9. Chino Hills (Baseline) 6-3

10. Citrus Hill (Mountain Pass) 6-3

Others: Great Oak (Southwestern), 5-4; St. Bonaventure (Marmonte), 5-4; Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (Mission), 4-5; La Habra (Freeway), 5-4.

DIVISION 4

1. Sierra Canyon (Gold Coast-Ocean) [email protected]

2. Lompoc (Los Padres) 9-0

3. Corona del Mar (Pacific Coast) 8-1

4. Downey (San Gabriel Valley) 8-1

5. Charter Oak (Hacienda) 8-1

6. Palm Springs (Desert Valley) 7-3

7. Colony (Mt. Baldy) 6-3

8. Damien (Baseline) 6-3

9. Cajon (Citrus Belt) 6-3

10. Redondo Union (Bay) 5-4

Others: Murrieta Mesa (Southwestern), 5-4; Glendora @ = Includes 1 forfeit win (Palomares), 4-5; Etiwanda (Baseline), 3-6.

DIVISION 5

1. Calabasas (Camino) 9-0

2. Paloma Valley (Sunbelt) 9-0

3. Capistrano Valley (Sea View) 8-1

4. La Quinta/La Quinta (Desert Valley) 6-3

5. Roosevelt (Big VIII) 7-2

6. Ventura (Channel) 7-2

7. Moorpark (Camino) 7-2

8. Troy (Freeway) 7-2

9. Salesian (Angelus) 5-4

10. Redlands (Citrus Belt) 5-4

Others: San Jacinto (Mountain Pass), 8-1; Bishop Diego (Tri-Valley), 6-3; St. Joseph/Santa Maria (Los Padres), 5-4; Foothill (Crestview), 5-4; M.L. King, Jr. (Big VIII), 3-6; Corona (Big VIII), 2-7.

DIVISION 7

1. Pacifica/Oxnard (Pacific View) 7-2

2. El Segundo (Ocean) 8-1

3. San Gorgonio (San Andreas) 6-3

4. Norte Vista (River Valley) 7-2

5. St. Margaret’s (Freelance) 7-2

6. Tustin (Empire) 7-2

7. Golden Valley (Foothill) 5-4

8. Monrovia (Rio Hondo) 4-4

9. Ayala (Palomares) 5-4

10. St. Paul (Angelus) 4-5#

Others: North Torrance (Pioneer), 5-4; South Hills (Palomares), 5-4; Canyon/Anaheim (Crestview), 4-5; Huntington Beach (Sunset), 4-5; Diamond Ranch (Hacienda), 4-5.

# = Includes 2 forfeit losses.

DIVISION 8

1. Grace Brethren (Tri-Valley) 8-1%

2. El Modena (North Hills) 8-1

3. Northview (Valle Vista) 8-1

4. Don Lugo (Mt. Baldy) 7-2

5. Garden Grove (Garden Grove) 7-2

6. Yorba Linda (Crestview) 7-2

7. Saddleback Valley Christian (San Joaquin) 6-3

8. Brea Olinda (North Hills) 5-4

9. San Dimas (Valle Vista) 7-2

10. Burbank (Pacific) 6-3

Others: Sunny Hills (Freeway), 6-3; Rio Mesa (Pacific View), 5-5; Chino (Hacienda). 4-5; Burroughs/Burbank (Pacific), 4-5; Citrus Valley (Citrus Belt), 4-5; Buena (Channel), 3-6. % = Not eligible for post-season competition.

DIVISION 10

1. Rubidoux (Mountain Valley) 9-0

2. Aquinas (Ambassador) 7-2*

3. Leuzinger (Pioneer) 702

4. Brethren Christian (Freelance) 8-1*

5. Dos Pueblos (Channel) 7-2

6. Santa Ynez (Los Padres) 8-1

7. St. Anthony (Santa Fe) 7-2

8. Grand Terrace (Sunkist) 7-2

9. Poly/Pasadena (Prep) 8-0

10. Pacifica/Garden Grove (Empire) 5-4

Others: Apple Valley (Mojave River), 7-2; Peninsula (Bay), 7-2; Gahr (San Gabriel Valley), 7-2; University (Pacific Coast), 7-2; Santa Fe (Del Rio), 5-4; Beckman (Pacific Coast), 5-4.

* = Includes 1 forfeit loss.

DIVISION 11

1. Katella (Orange) 9-0

2. Culver City (Ocean) 6-3

3. Arcadia (Pacific) 8-1

4. Montebello (Almont) 8-1

5. Bishop Montgomery (South Catholic) 6-3

6. Ramona (River Valley) 7-1-1

7. Crean Lutheran (Freelance) 7-2

8. Quartz Hill (Golden) 6-3

9. Victor Valley (Desert Sky) 8-2

10. Oak Park (Canyon) 6-3

Others: Covina (Valle Vista), 6-3; Twentynine Palms (De Anza) 6-3; Ontario Christian (Ambassador), 6-3; Coachella Valley (De Anza), 6-3; Valley View (Inland Valley), 5-4; Cabrillo/Lompoc (Los Padres), 4-5.

DIVISION 12

1. Arroyo (Mission Valley) 8-1

2. Rancho Mirage (De Anza) 7-2

3. Pacific (Mountain Valley) 8-1

4. Segerstrom (Golden West) 8-1

5. Calvary Murrieta (South Valley) 7-2

6. St. Genevieve (Santa Fe) 8-1

7. Santa Maria (Northern) 5-4

8. Rim of the World (San Andreas) 5-3-1

9. Whittier Christian (Olympic) 6-4

10. Santa Paula (Tri-Valley) 5-4

Others: Village Christian (Olympic), 6-3; Hillcrest (River Valley), 6-3; Schurr (Almont), 6-3; Artesia (Suburban), 6-4; El Dorado (North Hills), 2-7.