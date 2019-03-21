Pixel Tracker

Friday, March 22 , 2019, 1:46 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Coast Village Road Project Opens After 13 years and 28 Hearings

Special event held to debut mixed-use, three-story complex at former Unocal gas station site on corner of Olive Mill Road

People standing on a balcony at mixed-use, three-story project on Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
John Price, at right, developer of the Villas at Olive Mill, prepares for the ribbon cutting with the project’s partners, commercial tenants, current and former elected officials and other supporters. (Bill Macfadyen / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | March 21, 2019 | 11:10 p.m.

A once-controversial and highly anticipated mixed-use, three-story project on Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara, is finally here and open for business.

"This is the end," Jim Youngson, founder and president of Terrain Consulting, told Noozhawk, with a sigh of relief. 

The project, owned by local gas station mogul John Price, and Tod Berlinger, CFO of Price Management, underwent 28 hearings between 2004 and 2017.

The developers held a special event Thursday night at the site, attended by all the members of the City Council and many Montecito community members. 

The development includes 14,000 square feet of residential called "The Villas at Olive Mill," along with four commercial and retail businesses: Heather James Fine Art, Folded Hills Winery and Village Properties.

A fourth commercial space has not yet been occupied.

The tasting room is affiliated with Folded Hills winery, owned by Kim and Andy Busch, in the Santa Ynez Valley. The building contains about 4,800 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor.

Of the five penthouses, one is sold, two are staged, and two others are about 97 percent complete. Some of the units have elevators to the underground parking area.

The residences include two three-bedroom units and three two-bedroom units.

Price, who owns several gas stations in the area, proposed the project more than a decade ago. It was met with wide disapproval, largely due to the size and bulk of the project and traffic concerns. 

Youngson called the project "beautiful."

"This is just the beginning for Coast Village Road," Youngson said. "It sets a new bar."

The project is at the site of the former Union 76 gas station at 1298 Coast Village Road, across the street from the Montecito Inn and at the foot of a Highway 101 offramp at Olive Mill Road.

Remarkably, the Jan. 9, 2018, debris flow pushed mud past the project, which was under construction at the time, and into the Montectio Inn parking lot, but did not significantly damage the mixed-use development.

The project at one point called for eight market-rate units and was vociferously opposed by a group called "Save Coast Village Road," which charged that it would block mountain views and worsen traffic in the area. 

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 