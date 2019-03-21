Coast Village Road Project Opens After 13 years and 28 Hearings

Special event held to debut mixed-use, three-story complex at former Unocal gas station site on corner of Olive Mill Road

A once-controversial and highly anticipated mixed-use, three-story project on Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara, is finally here and open for business.

"This is the end," Jim Youngson, founder and president of Terrain Consulting, told Noozhawk, with a sigh of relief.

The project, owned by local gas station mogul John Price, and Tod Berlinger, CFO of Price Management, underwent 28 hearings between 2004 and 2017.

The developers held a special event Thursday night at the site, attended by all the members of the City Council and many Montecito community members.

The development includes 14,000 square feet of residential called "The Villas at Olive Mill," along with four commercial and retail businesses: Heather James Fine Art, Folded Hills Winery and Village Properties.

A fourth commercial space has not yet been occupied.

The tasting room is affiliated with Folded Hills winery, owned by Kim and Andy Busch, in the Santa Ynez Valley. The building contains about 4,800 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor.

Of the five penthouses, one is sold, two are staged, and two others are about 97 percent complete. Some of the units have elevators to the underground parking area.

The residences include two three-bedroom units and three two-bedroom units.

Price, who owns several gas stations in the area, proposed the project more than a decade ago. It was met with wide disapproval, largely due to the size and bulk of the project and traffic concerns.

Youngson called the project "beautiful."

"This is just the beginning for Coast Village Road," Youngson said. "It sets a new bar."

The project is at the site of the former Union 76 gas station at 1298 Coast Village Road, across the street from the Montecito Inn and at the foot of a Highway 101 offramp at Olive Mill Road.

Remarkably, the Jan. 9, 2018, debris flow pushed mud past the project, which was under construction at the time, and into the Montectio Inn parking lot, but did not significantly damage the mixed-use development.

The project at one point called for eight market-rate units and was vociferously opposed by a group called "Save Coast Village Road," which charged that it would block mountain views and worsen traffic in the area.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.