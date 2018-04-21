Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 2:34 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Crash Near Lompoc Knocks Power Lines Onto Patrol Vehicle, Highway 246

Sheriff's deputies trapped in patrol vehicle after live power lines drop on their vehicle

Two people were arrested Saturday after a chase that ended in a crash on Highway 246 near Lompoc. Click to view larger
Two people were arrested Saturday after a chase that ended in a crash on Highway 246 near Lompoc. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 10:17 p.m. | April 21, 2018 | 4:45 p.m.

Two Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies were trapped after a car they were pursuing crashed into a utility pole near Lompoc on Saturday afternoon, sending live wires onto their patrol vehicle, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

At approximately 3:50 p.m., county firefighters, the Lompoc Fire Department, sheriff’s deputies, the California Highway Patrol and an American Medical Response ambulance responded to the scene on Highway 246 near Sweeney Road, county Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason said.

The deputies were chasing a white Honda Civic when the car’s driver lost control and slammed into a power pole, snapping it in half and sending utility lines to the ground, sheriff's Sgt. Garrett TeSlaa said.

Live wires reportedly fell on the deputies’ vehicle and blocked at least one lane of the roadway, leading to a closure of Highway 246, Eliason said.

The deputies remained stuck in the vehicle because of the live lines.

“They did the right thing,” Eliason said. “If there are lines down on your vehicle, you stay in your car. They did absolutely the right thing by staying put.”

The pursuit began when deputies spotted a man sought for a no-bail warrant driving the 1988 Honda near Highway 1 and Purisima Road.

Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the driver sped away reaching speeds up to 80 mph over the 4.5-mile chase that lasted five minutes, TeSlaa added.

The driver, Sean Delorean Saggese, 28, received major injuries in the crash and extricated himself from the wreckage before collapsing on the roadway.

CHP and Lompoc police officers rescued the man despite the danger from the live wires to ensure he could received medical treatment at the scene,  TeSlaa said.

Saggese was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria for treatment of major injuries. 

A Pacific Gas & Electric Co. crew arrived at the scene to de-ernergize the power lines.

The deputies were not injured in the incident.

Saggese was arrested on suspicion of felony evading of law enforcement, violation of probation and his warrant,  TeSlaa said.

The passenger, Sara Cantu, 26, freed herself from the wrecked vehicle and was taken into custody for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, TeSlaa said. She later was given a citation and released to seek medical treatment for minor injuries from the crash.

Both lanes of Highway 246 were closed for some time, he added.

Complicating matters, the crash occurred near the end of the 36th annual Santa Barbara Vintners Festival at River Park where ride-sharing drivers were trying to pick up customers.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 