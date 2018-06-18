Daryl Cagle: Donald Trump’s Immigration Policy as Welcome as ICE Pee

Forcibly separating children from their parents at the border makes for lots of great editorial cartoons. I did this one over the weekend and I’m working on another one now.

There is an interesting disconnect in the news media about the criticism of this ugly policy of President Donald Trump’s administration. The more alarm raised by critics, and the more attention raised to the separations and detentions, the more likely it becomes that refugees will be deterred from entering into the United States illegally, and therefore, the more Trump will be beloved by his heartless base — who see the Bible as supporting his immigration planning.

Still, the bad press must sting the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and the people who carry out this heartless policy, like a bit of pee to the eye.

