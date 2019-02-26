Dominic Mariscal Comes Through in SBCC’s 6-3 Tennis Win

With SBCC down a few players with injuries, Dominic Mariscal stepped up and posted wins at No. 4 singles and No. 1 doubles on Tuesday to spark the Vaqueros to a 6-3 men’s tennis win over Bakersfield at Pershing Park.
The Vaqueros evened their overall record at 4-4 and they’re 2-1 in the WSC West. The Renegades fell to 2-7 and 0-2.
Andres Decock, Jakob Rinschen and Ronan Casteleyn posted straight-set wins at No. 1, 2 and 3 singles. Mariscal beat Luis Aceves 6-2, 6-0 at No. 4. The Vaqueros had to forfeit the No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles due to a lack of players.
Mariscal, a freshman from Orcutt Academy, played No. 1 doubles for the first time this year and teamed with Decock for an 8-3 win. Mariscal usually plays No. 3 doubles but his partner Gabriel Cabezas was injured in singles and couldn’t play doubles.
The Vaqueros will host Ventura in a rain makeup on Thursday at 2 p.m.
Singles
1. Andres Decock, SBCC, def. Moses Jimenez 6-0, 6-2
2. Jakob Rinschen, SBCC, def. Philip Friden 6-0, 6-2
3. Ronan Casteleyn, SBCC, def. Luke Evans 6-1, 6-4
4. Dominic Mariscal, SBCC, def. Luis Aceves 6-2, 6-0
5. Conrad Dalton, BC, def. Gabriel Cabezas 6-0, 4-0, injury default
6. Adrian Ruiz, BC, won by default
Doubles
1. Decock/Mariscal, SBCC, def. Jimenez/Evans 8-3
2. Rinschen/Casteleyn, SBCC, def. Friden/Dalton 8-2
3. Aceves/Ruiz, BC, won by default
