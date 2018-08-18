Donna Polizzi: San Luis Obispo’s Beauty Poet Will Leave You Well-Versed in Relaxation

Here & There

Because of my travels throughout the Central Coast, people often ask me for recommendations.

Believe it or not, a frequest request is for the best massage in San Luis Obispo County. Narrowing it down to just one is difficult since there are so many great places. Each has comparable advantages.

Treating yourself to a massage, or other spa services, in my opinion, is one of the most decadent ways to calm the mind, soothe the body, and bring balance and perspective — cost-effectively. Take the time to take care of yourself.

Do you remember Little River Band’s 1982 song, “Cool Change”? I can relate to the words “if there’s one thing in my life that’s missing, it’s the time that I spend alone.” Even social butterflies need to step away from family, work and friends on occasion, to let a quiet, relaxing day unfold.

I recently headed up to San Luis Obispo for a day on my own. Lunch at Luna Red, at 1023 Chorro St., was excellent, as always. I sat out on the patio overlooking the creek, across from Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa. Luna Red has a tapas menu, with a Brazilian flair.

After a delicious lunch, it is ideal to take a long walk past the mission, beautiful fountain and stroll along the creek bed, people watching.

A couple of blocks away is a little place called Scout Coffee, at 1130 Garden St., if you’re looking for espresso or a something sweet.

I love downtown San Luis Obiso because most everything is in within walking distance and there is something for everyone to do.

Like pampering yourself, for example. I treated myself to a fantastic, rejuvenating treatment at Beauty Poet, at 1920 Broad St., a half-block north of High Street. Owners Michelle Johnson and Monet Bender, a mother-daughter team, provide a memorable experience and wonderful treatments, unlike anything I’ve previously experienced.

Inside the adorable white house, the spa will transform your mood the moment the door swings open. The aromas of essential oils quickly bring a sense of calm.

I highly recommend the two-hour, Seasonal Ritual Spa Package. One treatment is all it takes to become a true fan of Beauty Poet.

It all begins with Raindrop Therapy treatment. You’ll lie face down on a comfortable massage table while music softly plays and a curated blend of eight therapeutic grade, warm essential oils rain down on your body, halting your stress and anxiety levels in seconds. The sensation was simply amazing as Bender’s fingers danced gently on my back.

Hot towels are then placed on the spine for relaxation and to help the oils to deeply penetrate, boost the immune system and balance cortisol levels. This treatment also decreases inflammation and stress.

Bender is a holistic facialist. Her process included a scalp massage and multistep, anti-aging facial on my face and neck. It included a warm, creamy mask to boost collagen and stimulate the lymph system.

The seasonal ritual facial is a deeply nourishing treatment to quench parched dry skin. It was a relaxing series of cleansing, exfoliants and nurturing products that pamper and excite the senses. Some of the products smell like strawberries, apricot and honey.

The room is filled with fabulous scents. It had me so relaxed that it took some effort to stay awake.

During a fabulous body massage, my feet soaked in a detox bath that pulls toxins from the body. The mineral salts cleanse the feet and also calm and balance the nervous system. The foot bath is followed by a lower leg and foot massage. Don’t ask for a wax because this spot is all about holistic treatment, relaxation and restoration.

In the end, a hot superfood ginger latte made with oat milk was waiting for me. Creamy, frothy and delicious, it was a sweet ending to my day of bliss.

Overall, the entire seasonal ritual experience is one of a kind. I highly recommend taking a solitary day away for self-pampering and physical restoration. And, of course, San Luis Obispo is a beautiful city for a refreshing escape.

I highly recommend Beauty Poet for fantastic treatment from head to toe, and it won’t cost you an arm and a leg.

— Donna Polizzi is a regional travel expert and founder of Keys 2 the Coast, a free Central Coast travel resource providing honest recommendations on the best places that locals want to go. She can be contacted at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.