Donna Polizzi: There’s Something for Everyone in Solvang, Including the Wine Connoisseur

Here & There

Dascomb Cellars, Lucas & Lewellen tasting rooms deliver much more than top-notch boutique wine samples, but leave room for pastries

The Danish village of Solvang, population 5,245, is known as the Danish capital of America. (Solvang Chamber of Commerce illustration)

The Solvang Trolley & Carriage Tour and its team of Clydesdales pulling a streetcar is a great way to experience the quaint European village of Solvang. (Donna Polizzi photo)

Tonya Williams, co-owner of Keys 2 the Coast, is ready to sip, savor and explore one of the most welcoming towns in California. (Donna Polizzi photo)

Extravagant pastries can be found throughout Solvang. If you over-indulge, you can always hike off the calories at nearby Figueroa Mountain or Nojoqui Falls. (Donna Polizzi photo)

Solvang is one of the most charming communities on the Central Coast, but locals love it as home to some of the world’s most extravagant pastries. The Danish town is chock full of fantastic bakeries, with delicious butter cookies and Danishes to die for.

The renowned Aebleskiver, which means “pancake puffs” in Danish, are addicting and will melt in your mouth.

Have you ever been pulled by a team of gorgeous Clydesdale horses through a beautiful town on a crisp winter day? The Solvang Trolley & Carriage Tour is a fun way to see Solvang while listening to the soothing sounds of horseshoes clopping with great pride. The tour provides a great glimpse of the numerous places you’ll want to explore further afterward.

Solvang is also home to some of the most excellent boutique wines and wineries in California.

One of Keys 2 the Coast’s favorite boutique winery and tasting rooms is Dascomb Cellars, at 1659 Copenhagen Drive, Suite B. Popular winemaker David Dascomb has been producing wines on a commercial level since 1999. His winery features a wide assortment of reds, including a Reserve, which is 50 percent Sangiovese and 50 percent Merlot, and a Meritage that is a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Petit Verdot, Cabernet Franc and Merlot.

Dascomb Cellars also features a 100 percent Cabernet Franc and a 90 percent Cabernet Sauvignon, which includes 5 percent Merlot and 5 percent Petite Verdot.

And then there’s my favorite, the sinfully delicious Sangiovese. It is considered nirvana in a bottle and retails for the incredibly reasonable price of $38.

The 2012 Grenache is also a favorite if you enjoy notes of dark cherry and licorice, a perfect pairing with Havarti cheese.

If you enjoy Port, the 2012 East Valley Vineyard Vintage Port tastes like white chocolate and cherry. The best part is that it isn’t as sweet as most Port or late harvest wines. It’s delicious and well worth the $65 price tag.

Although Dascomb Cellars’ friendly staff makes the visit a real treat, one employee really stands out. Nate Bean is a twenty-something “old soul” who was born to work with the public. He’s a big, burly and extremely affable fellow who makes you feel like you’re sitting on the sofa at home with family and friends.

Dascomb Cellars has several comfortable sofas, by the way, as well a delightful décor that includes contemporary paintings — all with a wine theme.

The tasting room is open noon to 7 p.m. daily.

Solvang’s other fabulous boutique wine tasting rooms include Lucas & Lewellen, at 1645 Copenhagen Drive and home to the famed 2013 “Clone 6.” A sensational and beautiful creation for even the most discriminating connoisseur, the wine alone is worth the trip.

It retails for $65 but believes me it is worth every penny. Pair it with some lamb or a juicy ribeye, and you’ll think you’ve died and gone to heaven.

It’s also worth mentioning that when you join Lucas & Lewellen’s wine club, you’re also entitled to taste for free at Toccata, a few doors away at 1665 Copenhagen Drive. Toccata features some superb Italian varietals that are exceptional in their own right, and the tasting room is beautiful with gift items and beautiful artwork.

Both tasting rooms are open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The tasting rooms are closed Christmas Day and will close at 3 p.m. Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

— Donna Polizzi is a regional travel expert and founder of Keys 2 the Coast, a free Central Coast travel resource providing honest recommendations on the best places that locals want to go. She also is a board member of the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center. She can be contacted at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.