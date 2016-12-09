Dos Pueblos and Oaks Christian Draw 0-0 in Defensive Battle

The Dos Pueblos girls soccer team couldn't find the net against a tough Oaks Christian defense all Friday afternoon.
Fortunately for the Chargers, the Lions couldn't either.
Strong performances from keeper Anali Salazar and centerback Josy Morales helped Dos Pueblos keep Oaks scoreless.
KiKi Pickett was a force for the Chargers offensively, nearly scoring early in the match and putting consistent pressure on the Oaks keeper.
"The girls showed a mental toughness tonight and everyone was very motivated," said Dos Pueblos coach Hugh Hollis. "It was good to see the girls stay organized and move the ball well tonight. The only thing we were missing tonight was finding the back of the net."
