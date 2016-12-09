Dos Pueblos Takes Down La Cañada in Overtime

Water Polo

The Dos Pueblos girls water polo team found a way to win Friday afternoon, just like they have all season.

The Chargers improved their perfect record to 6-0 with an 8-7 overtime win against La Cañada in the quarterfinals at the Villa Park Tournament.

Dos Pueblos saw a 3-0 first quarter lead dissipate by halftime, and couldn't hang on to a 6-5 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Sophie Leggett played the role of hero, scoring the game winner in overtime.

The Chargers also saw strong performances from Sabina and Toni Shackelford, who scored one and two goals, respectively. Olivia Kistler and Grace Heck each added two goals of their own.

Dos Pueblos takes on Huntington Beach in the semifinals on Saturday at 10 a.m.

