Dos Pueblos Storms Back in 3rd Set, Beats Buena in Four

Girls Volleyball

The Dos Pueblos girls volleyball team pulled out a highly contested win at Buena in a Channel League matchup on Tuesday.

Ally Mintzer, Danielle LaGrange and Danica Minnich each had 13 kills to power the Chargers to the 25-17, 18-25, 30-28, 25-14 victory.

Buena was leading 24-20 lead in the third set when Mintzer made a game-saving block. Autumn Rexford served three straight points to tie the game at 24. The score was 28-28 when LaGrange blocked for the go-ahead point Minnich sealed the comeback with a kill down the line.

"This was a huge reset button for us, not only for this match but for our season going forward," said DP coach Dillan Bennett. "We have the confidence that if we execute our plan, we can comeback from anything. The girls played outstanding tonight."

Danica Minnich added five digs and four aces and her younger sister, Alison, contributed three aces and six digs.

"The on-court leadership of Danica Minnich and Jackie Holmes was excellent tonight. After the loss at Santa Barbara last week, we really challenged them to step it up in that department, and they have done a much better job as of late," said Bennett.

Dos Pueblos completed the first round of league play at 2-2 and improved to 15-11 overall. They start the second round on Thursday at San Marcos.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.