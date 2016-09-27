San Marcos Stays Focused, Stuns Dos Pueblos at Glen Annie Golf Course

Golf

Alex Pitchford shot a personal best 39, and San Marcos made Channel League history by handing Dos Pueblos its first league loss in girls golf in 17 years Tuesday, beating the Chargers on their home course at Glen Annie Golf Course, 217-222.

"I couldn't be happier for our team," said San Marcos coach Sarah Ashton. "These girls have worked really hard this season and it's great to come away with a win over such a strong opponent."

She said the key to the historic win was staying focused.

"Our focus today was on playing the course and shooting our personal bests. The girls played focused but relaxed golf today and it really showed. They were confident and had a lot of fun, despite playing a course they weren't very familiar with," commented Ashton."

Alex Pitchford had 3 pars and a birdie in her round, while Amanda Chen had 2 birdies in round of 44 and MacKenzie McBride recorded 5 pars en route to a 43. Alex Manion had a 45 and Lauren Pitchford a 46 to round out the San Marcos scoring.

Gabby Minier of Dos Pueblos earned medalist honors with a 2-over 37. Bella Vigna followed with a 39, Julia Forster shot 40, Hannah Cho a 42 and Nicole Calene a 64.

With the victory, San Marcos improved to 10-1 on the season and tie DP at 4-1 in league play. The Royals next play Thursday against Ventura at Sandpiper Golf Course.

