Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 1:28 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Golf

San Marcos Stays Focused, Stuns Dos Pueblos at Glen Annie Golf Course

Alex Pitchford knocks in an 8-foot putt as San Marcos teammate Amanda Chen looks on. Pitchford shot a personal-best 39. Click to view larger
Alex Pitchford knocks in an 8-foot putt as San Marcos teammate Amanda Chen looks on. Pitchford shot a personal-best 39. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | September 27, 2016 | 9:53 p.m.

Alex Pitchford shot a personal best 39, and San Marcos made Channel League history by handing Dos Pueblos its first league loss in girls golf in 17 years Tuesday, beating the Chargers on their home course at Glen Annie Golf Course, 217-222.

MacKenzie McBride of San Marcos taps in a putt on the third hole. McBride shot 43. Click to view larger
MacKenzie McBride of San Marcos taps in a putt on the third hole. McBride shot 43. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

"I couldn't be happier for our team," said San Marcos coach Sarah Ashton. "These girls have worked really hard this season and it's great to come away with a win over such a strong opponent."

She said the key to the historic win was staying focused.

"Our focus today was on playing the course and shooting our personal bests. The girls played focused but relaxed golf today and it really showed. They were confident and had a lot of fun, despite playing a course they weren't very familiar with," commented Ashton."

Alex Pitchford had 3 pars and a birdie in her round, while Amanda Chen had 2 birdies in round of 44 and MacKenzie McBride recorded 5 pars en route to a 43. Alex Manion had a 45 and Lauren Pitchford a 46 to round out the San Marcos scoring.

Gabby Minier of Dos Pueblos earned medalist honors with a 2-over 37. Bella Vigna followed with a 39, Julia Forster shot 40, Hannah Cho a 42 and Nicole Calene a 64.

With the victory, San Marcos improved to 10-1 on the season and tie DP at 4-1 in league play. The Royals next play Thursday against Ventura at Sandpiper Golf Course.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 