Dos Pueblos Downed by Channel Islands

Boys Soccer

The Dos Pueblos boys soccer team struggled to get things going offensively and fell to Channel Islands 4-1 in a non-league match on Friday.

Wyatt Babineau provided the only scoring for the Chargers (4-3-3) with a first half goal.

Channel Islands took a 2-1 lead into halftime and shut Dos Pueblos out in the second half.

Dos Pueblos hosts Fillmore on Monday in their final game before Christmas.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.