Dos Pueblos Earns First Wins of Season by Defeating Firebaugh and Paso Robles

Boys Soccer

The Dos Pueblos boys soccer team took down Firebaugh 3-0 Friday afternoon for their first win of the season, then scratched out a victory over Paso Robles to get their second win of the day.

Solid performances from all over powered the Chargers to victory.

In the first game, Sam Roberts and Oscar Garcia each netted first half goals, and a masterful pass from Matthew Carlson set up Anthony Solano with the first goal of his varsity career.

Christian Reyes' solid play as center midfielder helped keep Firebaugh scoreless.

In the second game, Calvin Schipper perfectly placed a long pass to Oscar Ferreira, who found the net. After giving up a goal in the second half, the Chargers struck gold again as Carlson scored off a pass from Reyes. Dos Pueblos' defense held the rest of the way for a 2-1 win.

With the victories, the Chargers improve to 2-0-1 on the year, and host Lompoc on Saturday at noon.

