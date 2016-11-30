Friday, June 29 , 2018, 1:10 pm | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 
Boys Basketball

Dos Pueblos Turns Up Intensity in 2nd Half, Beats Righetti

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 30, 2016 | 9:21 p.m.

Dos Pueblos turned up the defensive pressure in the second half and turned a 12-point deficit into a 13-point win at Righetti, 75-62, in a Central Coast Classic basketball game on Wednesday night.

"We played better defense in the second half and limited their offensive opportunities," said Dos Pueblos coach Joe Zamora.

Trailing 37-35 at halftime, Dos Pueblos outscored Righetti 27-10 in the third quarter.

Cyrus Wallace scored 19 points, Colton Huyck added 15 and Diego Riker chipped in 11 to lead the Chargers (2-1).

Marcellous Gossett was a force on the boards and on defense in the paint, and Daniel Arzate and Max McCeney provided an offensive spark in the second half, said Zamora.

"I was proud of the way that my team didn't quit when they were down," Zamora said. "This was the second road trip in two nights, so we are happy as a team but not content."

The Chargers return home to play Whittier on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

