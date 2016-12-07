Dos Pueblos Girls Falter in 2nd Half at Arroyo Grande, 4-2

Girls Soccer

Dos Pueblos scored two goals and played a solid first half at Arroyo Grande, but the host Eagles got back in the game with an early goal in the second half and that sparked them to score three more and beat the Chargers 4-2 in a non-league girls soccer match.

Dos Pueblos outshot Arroyo Grande 7-1 and got goals from Molly Autio and Elena Ibbetson. Autio headed in a perfectly crossed ball from Natalia Valledares.

Eagles regrouped and got a goal back on a shot from 22 yards to the far post. From that point on, they took command. They were able to outmuscle the defense and score from close range to tie the score.

Arroyo Grande took the lead and added a fourth goal in the 78th minute after a series of DP errors in the back.

The result drops DP to 1-2 on the season.

