Santa Barbara Loses By 1 at Simi Valley Tourney

Boys Basketball

Santa Barbara High suffered its first boys basketball loss Wednesday, coming up short against Valencia, 66-65, in an opening-round game at the Bob Hawking Simi Valley Tip-Off Classic.

Alex Pintor and Morgan Peus each scored 15 points to lead the Dons (3-1).

"We got down early and made a nice comeback, but fell short," said Santa Barbara assistant coach Joseph Bregante.

The Dons return to the tournament on Thursday and play La Salle at 5 p.m.

