Dos Pueblos, San Marcos Golf Teams Finish Season

Golf

Dos Pueblos shot a 456 and San Marcos carded a 458, and neither team advanced at the CIF Northern Divisional Team Championships on Monday at Los Robles Greens in Thousand Oaks.

Westlake, San Marino and Mira Costa were the top three finishers and qualified for the CIF-WSCGA Foundation Southern California Girls Championships on Nov. 10 at Arrowhead Country Club in San Bernardino. Westlake had five players shoot in the 70s en route to a team total of 378 and the championship. San Marino was one shot back at 379 and Mira Costa fired a 387.

Three players tied for medalist honors at 1-under par 69: Ashley Kim of Mira Costa, Leila Dixon of Marlborough and Elizabeth Wang of San Marino.

Bella Vigna was the low scorer for Dos Pueblos with a 76, while Gabby Minier shot an 82 and Julia Forster an 84.

San Marcos’ low scores were turned in by Mackenzie McBride at 81 and Alex Pitchford with an 86.

Vigna is still competing in the postseason. The Dos Pueblos junior and three-time Channel League champion will play Thursday at the CIF Individual Championships at SCGA Qualifier for the State Regionals at Western Hills Golf Club in Chino Hills.