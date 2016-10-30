San Marcos Water Polo Places 2nd at Steve Pal Tournament

Water Polo

Miles Cole poured in 15 goals over the weekend, leading the San Marcos boys water polo team to a runner-up finish at the Steve Pal Tournament in Orange County.

The Royals beat Redlands East Valley 10-9 in the semifinals and fell to Division 2 No. 3-ranked Santa Margarita 10-5 in the championship game.

"We ended up in second place and played really well all weekend," San Marcos coach Jeff Ashton said. "I think we ran out of gas a little bit at the end. Miles Cole played exceptional all weekend long. He tallied 15 goals over the weekend, barely ever subbed and played great defense."

The Royals defeated Rio Mesa 9-4, Moorpark 11-4 and Righetti 16-13 to advance to the semifinals.

San Marcos finishes up Channel League play this week with a Tuesday 6:15 p.m. game at Dos Pueblos and a Wednesday home game against Ventura at 3:15 p.m. The Royal need to win both to secure second place in league.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.