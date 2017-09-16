Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 9:51 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

Ethan Parrish Goes Off for 20 Goals in Two Wins at Clovis West Tournament

By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | September 16, 2017 | 9:40 p.m.

Ethan Parrish had a monster two games for the Dos Pueblos water polo team at the Clovis West Tournament on Saturday, pouring in 10 goals in wins over host Clovis and Granite Bay.

Parrish added two assists and made six steals in an 18-12 win over Clovis.

Jason Teng scored five goals and had two steals and Wyatt Meckelborg chipped in two goals, three assists and one steal.

Goalie Angus Goodner  made eight saves, had three assists and three steals.

Parrish erupted for 10 more goals in a 16-7 win over Granite Bay. Teng tallied three goals and Sammy Arshadi contributed two goals and two assists..

Goodner played another solid game, making 11 saves and adding four assists 

Dos Pueblos, 9-2 on the season, plays at the South Coast Tournament in Corona del Mar on Thursday.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 