Ethan Parrish Goes Off for 20 Goals in Two Wins at Clovis West Tournament

Water Polo

Ethan Parrish had a monster two games for the Dos Pueblos water polo team at the Clovis West Tournament on Saturday, pouring in 10 goals in wins over host Clovis and Granite Bay.

Parrish added two assists and made six steals in an 18-12 win over Clovis.

Jason Teng scored five goals and had two steals and Wyatt Meckelborg chipped in two goals, three assists and one steal.

Goalie Angus Goodner made eight saves, had three assists and three steals.

Parrish erupted for 10 more goals in a 16-7 win over Granite Bay. Teng tallied three goals and Sammy Arshadi contributed two goals and two assists..

Goodner played another solid game, making 11 saves and adding four assists

Dos Pueblos, 9-2 on the season, plays at the South Coast Tournament in Corona del Mar on Thursday.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.