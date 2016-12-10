Dos Pueblos Takes Down Carpinteria

Boys Soccer

The Dos Pueblos boys soccer team took down Carpinteria 2-1 on Saturday in a non-league matchup.

After falling behind 1-0 on a Luis Garcia penalty kick, Charger Michael Elbert found the net after a beautiful touch from Osvaldo Becerril to tie up the match.

Elbert continued his torrid play by scoring the game winner in the 56th minute.

"Michael Elbert has transformed himself from a curiosity in some of our players' eyes to a finisher with physical intentions that our players, parents,and opponents need to respect," said Dos Pueblos coach Matt York.

With the victory, the Chargers improved to 2-1 on the season and next take on Moorpark at home on Monday.

