Dos Pueblos Tops Culver City With 13-9 Win

Dos Pueblos girls lacrosse came out with a postseason win at home Tuesday, taking a 13-9 game against Culver City.

The win puts them in the Division 2 Championship game for the first time in the school's history.

After a back-and-forth opening 15 minutes, the Chargers rattled off four goals in a row and goalie Emily Khetnaree came out with four straight saves en route to 13.

"All the coaches and players agree that Emily Khetnaree was the MVP today with her incredible saves and clears into transitions," coach Sam Limkeman said. "She vocalizes what she sees on defense and orchestrates our defenders well."

Alexia Vance and Elena Ibbetson had three goals each and Olivia Geyling scored two. Five other Chargers got on the scoreboard with a goal: Marina Suh, Brooke Essig, Katie Naretto, Tara Van Hoorn and Taylor Orefice.

The Chargers (14-5, 8-2) have the chance to win it all against Thousand Oaks in a game down in Glendale on Friday. Play will begin at 5 p.m.

