Doubles Teams Lift Santa Barbara Girls Tennis Over Ventura

Tennis

Brooke Morrison and Hannah Echt went undefeated in doubles to lead a 7-2 advantage for Santa Barbara High that helped the Dons' girls tennis team defeat Ventura in the season and Channel League opener on Tuesda.

The sister duo of Claudia and Natalie Brewer and the team of Margot Omdahl and Sarah Jacobs each won two of three sets in doubles.

In singles, Claire Stotts, Eva Kershner, and Hannah Mendez each won a match against a very strong Ventura singles lineup, said Santa Barbara coach Greg Tebbe, who's taken over the head coaching duties.

"It was neck and neck from start to finish," Tebbe said of the match. "It was al team effort as everybody won at least one match and we had great support from the crowd."

The Dons play Viewpoint at home on Thursday at 3 p.m.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.