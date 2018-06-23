Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 2:24 pm | Overcast with Haze 66º

 
 
 
 
SBCC Women’s Golf Finishes 2nd at South Coast Classic

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | August 29, 2017 | 1:51 a.m.

Vanessa Watkins tied her career best of 1-under 70 on Monday and SBCC shaved 22 strokes off its first-round score on the final day of the South Coast Classic women’s golf tournament at Buenaventura GC in Ventura.

Defending state champion Sierra shot a second straight 300 to claim the team title at 600. The Vaqueros (322-300), the state runner-up last year, were second at 622, followed by Canyons (655) and Desert (676) in the 10-team field.

Watkins, a sophomore from Arroyo Grande High, had two birdies and three bogeys in her round of 70, which was seven shots better than Sunday’s round at Olivas Links. She finished fourth in a field of 57 golfers.

Nao Bando of Sierra was the medalist at 72-69--141 and she beat her teammate Emily Dixon (71-71--142) by a stroke.

Five of the six Vaqueros shot lower than the previous day by an average of seven strokes. They had five players shoot in the 70s. Jessica Safford, a sophomore from San Diego, posted the second-best score for SBCC (81-75--156), followed by Elly Carlson (83-77--160), Lauren Calvin (83-78--161) and Elle Gaston (85-79--164).

Juliet Parsons, who played as a non-scoring individual for the Vaqueros, cut 16 strokes off her first-round effort (87 after a 103).

“This course was a little easier than Sunday’s and we played much better,” said coach Chuck Melendez. “Vanessa is a very good player and I think she’ll go even lower this year.

“Having five players in the 70s is the recipe for success.”

The first WSC match was also held on Monday and the Vaqueros topped the field with 300 strokes (16 over par). Canyons was second, 25 shots back, and Moorpark placed third in the six-team field at 330.

Watkins was the WSC medalist at 70. She was three shots better than Moorpark’s Georgia Swevitt. Safford finished in fifth place at 75.

SBCC is 8-1 overall and 5-0 in the WSC.

The Vaqueros will play in the Desert Classic on Friday and Saturday at Tahquitz Creek in Palm Springs.

