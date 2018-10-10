Evacuations Ordered After Construction Crew Ruptures Gas Line in Solvang

Some 30 people were evacuated in Solvang on Wednesday after a construction crew struck and ruptured an underground natural gas line, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The incident was reported at about 10:15 a.m. on the 1900 block of Old Mission Drive, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

In addition to the evacuations, some 25 people were told to shelter in place, Zaniboni said.

Southern California Gas Co. crews were called in to repair the broken gas line.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.