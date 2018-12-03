Pixel Tracker

SpaceX Falcon Rocket Blasts Off into Clear Skies at Vandenberg AFB

First-stage booster makes its third flight en route to delivering dozens of satellites

A Falcon 9 rocket heads toward space. Click to view larger
A Falcon 9 rocket heads toward space Monday after launch from at Vandenberg Air Force Base, with a busy delivery schedule for its 64-satellite payload. This photo was taken from near Goleta. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | December 3, 2018

Making its third flight after multiple delays, a Falcon 9 rocket got off the ground Monday at Vandenberg Air Force Base, with a busy delivery schedule for its 64-satellite payload.

In the first of two rocket launches planned this week from Vandenberg, the Space Exploration Technologies Falcon 9 rocket blasted off at 10:34 a.m. from Space Launch Complex-4 on South Base.

The launch was visible from throughout Santa Barbara County and the Central Coast.

The Falcon had an especially large payload for this mission, Spaceflight Industries' SSO-A: SmallSat Express made up of 64 CubeSats and micro satellites for assorted customers across the globe.

Satellite deployment was expected in a series of six releases from 13 to 43 minutes after liftoff. 

However, delivery of the individual satellites was scheduled to take place over six hours.

The Falcon rocket launch at Vandenberg has encountered assorted delays related to technical troubles and unfavorable weather since Nov. 19. 

Monday’s launch marked the third for the Falcon’s first-stage booster, which previously conducted two other launches from Florida.

With its mission complete Monday, the first-stage booster returned to the drone ship, ‘Just Read the Instructions,” positioned southwest of Vandenberg.

"Falcon 9 has touched down for the third time," a SpaceX representative said on the webcast.

Central Coast residents will get a second rocket launch at the end of the work week. United Launch Alliance’s Delta IV Heavy rocket is scheduled for its flight from Space Launch Complex-6 on South Base at 8:19 p.m. Friday. 

Since the rocket will carry a National Reconnaissance Office payload, the launch window remains top secret but is not expected to extend beyond 9:38 p.m.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

A Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from at Vandenberg Air Force Base Click to view larger
A Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from at Vandenberg Air Force Base on Monday, carrying a 64-satellite payload. (SpaceX photo)

