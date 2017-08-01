Fiesta Car Show to Benefit Boys & Girls Club

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara will host its 2nd Annual Fiesta Celebration Car Show & Chili Contest Sunday, Aug. 6, at the club, 632 E. Canon Perdido St.

The event will feature live music by local bands The Roosters and RA Norteno, and chili prepared by local restaurants and alumni.

Chili contestants are The Fishouse; The Nugget; chili chef from the local Moose Lodge; and Michael McLaughlin, club alumnus.

Proceeds from the car show and chili contest benefit more than 1,500 local youth the Boys & Girls Club serves with educational after-school programs and activities.

Event sponsors are Montecito Bank and Trust, Prestigious Auto Body, and High Rollers Car Club.

For more information, call Vickie Prezelin, 962-2382.

— Vickie Prezelin for Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.