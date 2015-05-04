Five People Arrested in Isla Vista Robbery

Five people were arrested early Monday in connection with a robbery in Isla Vista, according to the UCSB Police Department.

A sixth suspect remained at large.

The robbery occurred at about 2 a.m. in the 6500 block of Seville Road, according to an automated alert to the campus community from the Police Department.

Details on the robbery were not provided.

The remaining suspect was described as a white male in his 20s, 5-foot-11 and 165 ponds, wearing a dark hoodie, and last seen headed towards Trigo Road.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact police at 805.893.3446 or through the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department's anonymous tip program.

The incident occurred just a day after an armed robbery was reported in the same area.

That robbery, which involved three suspects, occurred at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, also in the 6500 block of Seville Road.

The suspects in that case remained at large.

Police did not indicated whether they believe the two robberies are related. Both are being investigated by the Sheriff's Department.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.