Football Player Nick Foster Named SBCC’s Scholar Athlete of Year

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 18, 2019 | 2:14 p.m.

Nick Foster's heart, desire and willingness to do what it takes to help his team be successful also applies to his work in the classroom.

Nick Foster is the Scholar Athlete of the Year for SBCC.

On Monday, Foster was honored as Santa Barbara City College's Scholar Athlete of the Year at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry's Plaza Cafe.

Foster, an all-American Pacific League and all-state wide receiver for the Vaqueros this past season, carries a 3.8 grade point average. He was selected to the All-APL Academic Team and has been on the SBCC President's Honor List every semester he's attended the school.

Foster took a redshirt year when he first arrived at SBCC from Miramonte High in Orinda, where he was a three-sport all-league performer. He burst on the scene in his first season playing football for the Vaqueros. His teammates voted him as the offensive MVP.

While in high school, Foster's basketball coach was so impressed with his hustle and grit on the court that he named an award after him. Foster led the team in charges taken, rebounds and steals.

"He had the ability to change the outcome of game by sheer will," Scholar Athlete Award sponsor and presenter Marc Gamberdella said of a comment the coach made to describe Foster's play.

Foster's parents, Dwight and Jane, were in attendance to see their son be presented the award.

Foster is looking to play football at the next level of college and major in business.

"I'm sure you'll change the game going forward," said Gamberdella.

