Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 8:10 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Foresters Get Slammed by SLO Blues, 5-2

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | June 25, 2017 | 10:51 p.m.

Adam Fogel hit a two-out grand slam in the third inning, powering the San Luis Obispo Blues to a 5-2 victory over the Santa Barbara Foresters in a California Collegiate League baseball game at Pershing Park on Sunday.

It was the second straight loss for the Foresters.

Fogel’s blast came after the Foresters took a 2-0 on a two-run homer by Chandler Bengston in the second inning.

The Blues added a run in the seventh on a homer by Nikolas Pagan.

Both Blues’ homers came off Santa Barbara starter Blair Henley. 

“Henley’s a good pitcher but he hung a slider and you got to tip your hat to the guy,” Santa Barbara coach Blll Pintard said of Fogel’s grand slam.

San Luis Obispo starter Austin Dondanville held the Foresters to six hits in seven hits.

“Their guy pitched well. He only gave one free pass and it was late in the game,” said Pintard. “They played errorless baseball. We didn’t manufacture anything. We had some drag bunt opportunities early and we didn’t take advantage of it.”

The Foresters had Spencer Steer thrown out at home in the fourth inning and stranded two runners at third and two at second base in the game.

“We had some swings and misses a few times with runners in scoring position,” said Pintard.

After playing seven games in six days, the Foresters (12-6) get Monday off before returning to action Tuesday at San Luis Obispo.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 