Foresters Get Slammed by SLO Blues, 5-2

Baseball

Adam Fogel hit a two-out grand slam in the third inning, powering the San Luis Obispo Blues to a 5-2 victory over the Santa Barbara Foresters in a California Collegiate League baseball game at Pershing Park on Sunday.

It was the second straight loss for the Foresters.

Fogel’s blast came after the Foresters took a 2-0 on a two-run homer by Chandler Bengston in the second inning.

The Blues added a run in the seventh on a homer by Nikolas Pagan.

Both Blues’ homers came off Santa Barbara starter Blair Henley.

“Henley’s a good pitcher but he hung a slider and you got to tip your hat to the guy,” Santa Barbara coach Blll Pintard said of Fogel’s grand slam.

San Luis Obispo starter Austin Dondanville held the Foresters to six hits in seven hits.

“Their guy pitched well. He only gave one free pass and it was late in the game,” said Pintard. “They played errorless baseball. We didn’t manufacture anything. We had some drag bunt opportunities early and we didn’t take advantage of it.”

The Foresters had Spencer Steer thrown out at home in the fourth inning and stranded two runners at third and two at second base in the game.

“We had some swings and misses a few times with runners in scoring position,” said Pintard.

After playing seven games in six days, the Foresters (12-6) get Monday off before returning to action Tuesday at San Luis Obispo.