Freshman Grace Hay Leads Bishop Over St. Bonaventure

Golf

A stellar 38 from freshman Grace Hay powered the Bishop Diego girls golf team to a 288-331 victory over rival St. Bonaventure at the 9-hole, par 36 Olivas Links.

With Bishop missing No. 1 golfer Sienna Scibird for the second straight match, Hay stepped up huge for the Cardinals.

"Grace stepped up her game today and led us to victory," said Bishop coach Mike Cano. "I am very happy for her as she is really hard on herself on the course, and for her to play well is key for us."

Fellow freshman Marisa Mancinelli contributed for Bishop with a 49 on the day.

The Cardinals finish the season with a 3-3 record, and Scibird, Hay, and Mancinelli will lead the Cardinals at the Tri-Valley League Individuals next Monday and Wednesday at River Ridge Golf Course in Oxnard.

