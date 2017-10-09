Gabby Minier Wins Play It Again Sports Classic in Ventura

Golf

Gabby Minier fired a 3-under par 69 in the final round to rally from a four-stroke deficit and win the Ventura County Junior Golf Association's Play It Again Sports Classic on Sunday at Olivas Links.

Minier finished the two-day, 36-hole tournament at even-par 144, beating Isabel Carpenter of San Luis Obispo by one stroke. Catherine Rao of Camarillo was third, seven shots back.

The tournament was a non-school related event.

Minier opened with a 75 for the first 18 holes that put her in a tied for second on Saturday, four strokes behind the leader.

She came out hot on Sunday, scoring birdies on the first three holes to start her round.

Minier is a member of the undefeated Dos Pueblos girls golf team.

