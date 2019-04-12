Pixel Tracker

Baseball

Gabe Artega, Nico Sanchez Combine on Shutout for Bishop Diego

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 12, 2019 | 7:32 p.m.

Gabe Arteaga pitched five scoreless innings and Nico Sanchez finished the game, getting double plays in sixth and seventh, as Bishop Diego blanked Foothill Tech, 6-0, in a Tri-Valley League baseball game on Friday.

Arteaga and Sanchez combined on a two-hit shutout, giving the Cardinals their second league win (2-4-1) and improving their overall record to 12-5-1. Arteaga struck out six and walked one.

Michael Luckhurst, who came off the bench to play third base in the sixth, started both double plays. 

"Both those double plays were tough plays to make," said Bishop coach Nick Katzenstein. "Other than one miscue, our defense played well today and helped our pitchers out when we needed it."

Jake Koeper got Bishop on the board with its first run of the game in the second inning. He drew a lead-off walk and came all the way around to score on a hit-and-run liner by Jackson Haskell to the vacated second base position and an error by the outfielder. Haskell ended up on third and later scoring on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.

The Cardinals added a run in the third  when Arteaga singled with two outs, Koeper singled and Haskell drew a walk to load the bases. Freshman Gabe Martinez singled to right to score Arteaga just before the cut off man was able to record the third out. 

In the fourth, Daniel Gianinni led off with a single followed by a sac bunt. Hamilton Finefrock doubled down the left-field line, scoring Gianinni. Finefrock later scored on a infield single by Arteaga to go up 6-0. 

Koeper went 2 for 2, Arteaga 2-3 and Finefrock had the only extra-base hit of the game.
 

