Improving Royals Avenge Loss Against CI

Girls Basketball

A 37-31 victory over Channel Islands on Saturday showed how much improvement the San Marcos girls basketball team has made during the season.

The teams met during the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions last month and the Royals suffered a 64-26 loss.

San Marcos coach Chris Hantgin was impressed how his team responded in the rematch.

“The girls played with tremendous effort and determination against an opponent that made it to the TOC Green Division Finals a couple of weeks ago,” he said. “I am very proud of the way they competed this afternoon.”

San Marcos was led by freshmen Megan Cunnison and Taylor Hantgin. Cunnison recorded a double-double with 13 points and 15 rebounds while Taylor Hantgin had 12 points.

The Royals host defending champion Ventura in their Channel League opener on Tuesday.

