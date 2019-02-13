Inaugural Santa Maria Open Streets Taking Shape for March 31

A mile-long stretch of Main Street in Santa Maria will be free of automobiles and open for people to pursue family fun, fitness and fellowship at the city's inaugural Open Streets on March 31.

West Main Street between Broadway and Blosser Road will be closed to automobiles and filled with assorted booths offering information on health, bikes, culture, social justice and more for a free family event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The first Santa Maria Open Streets follows similar events in Santa Barbara, Lompoc, Carpinteria and Guadalupe.

In Los Angeles and other places across the globe, the events have occurred as Ciclovia, Spanish for cycleway.

“I’ve had my eye on Santa Maria for quite some time,” said Kent Epperson, director of traffic solutions for the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments. “I just see tremendous potential here for this kind of event.”

Epperson and Carlos Escobedo, event coordinator, talked about the event Tuesday to the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Commission.

“I’m so excited about this event,” said Commissioner Laura Henderson. “It’s been on our calendar, and we’re planning everything around it. It’s so much fun.”

She said she had attended similar events in other communities.

“Santa Maria definitely needs this event,” she added. “I hope you come back and we can talk about what it will take to make it an annual event. I think a one-time thing is fun, but I think to work on bicycle safety, and building community and bridging so many gaps, this is the event that can do that.”

After exploring the local interest in holding the event in Santa Maria, Epperson said, a committee supported the idea — and suggested a West Main Street location, something he was skeptical about since it’s also a state highway.

“Thankfully, Lompoc has forged the way,” Epperson said.

Lompoc held its Open Streets events on Ocean Avenue — also Highway 246 — so Caltrans was familiar with the concept and agreed to allow the closure.

He said they have received strong support from Santa Maria Valley’s school districts, city staff, nonprofit organizations and faith-based communities.

"This can be bigger than just a fitness event," said Escobedo, who also is Allan Hancock College student success outreach specialist.

He added that the event could change Santa Maria by uniting the community.

The Santa Maria Foursquare Church will cancel services that day to instead volunteer at the Open Streets, Epperson said. They will have a block to host assorted activities including adult trike races and folklorico dancers

Since Open Streets will occur on Cesar Chavez Day, one stage will host a poetry jam, social justice and more. The Mexican Consulate also will be on hand to answer questions.

The Santa Maria YMCA and Boys and Girls Club of the Santa Maria Valley will join forces to host kid-friendly activities.

“These are really the kinds of activities that are the cornerstone of this event,” Epperson said.

Open Streets also will feature a BMX show by Team Soil, a climbing wall from The Pad, dance lessons and yoga classes.

Attendees will be urged to ride their bikes to the event with free transit passes offered for those who use other modes of transportation to get to the Open Streets.

“It’s been just a a joy to get to know Santas Maria in a way I never knew before,” Epperson said.

