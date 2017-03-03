Inmate Walks Away From Lompoc Federal Prison Camp

Friday, June 1 , 2018, 2:24 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 11:25 a.m. | March 3, 2017 | 9:19 p.m.
James Kim
Another inmate has walked away from the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex prison camp.

Lompoc police alerted residents Friday night that James Kim, 56, was reported missing from the facility.

A routine count at 4 p.m. ended with one inmate missing from the Satellite Prison Camp.

A second count was conducted and completed by 5 p.m., confirming Kim’s absence.

Kim was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray sweatpants, gray sweatshirt and white/black tennis shoes. 

The missing inmate is an Asian male, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair. He weighs 150 pounds.

Police said it was not known if Kim has a weapon, but added that federal prison officials do not consider him to be dangerous.

On Saturday morning, federal prison officials said Kim was serving a 14-year sentence for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent of distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Additionally, he was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Kim, who is from Honolulu, Hawaii, was expected to get out of prison in October 2024.

While other institutions at the Lompoc site are surrounded by razor-wire topping chain-link fences, the Satellite Prison Camp has a designated boundary with a wooden fence for minimum-security inmates who typically work on prison grounds.

In addition to the minimum-security Satellite Prison Camp with more than 440 inmates, Lompoc is home to a low-security Federal Correctional Institution with 1,289 inmates, and 1,031 medium-security inmates at the nearby U.S. Penitentiary.

