Inogen of Goleta Announces Insurance Reimbursement for Inogen One G3 in Germany

Inogen Inc., a Goleta-based medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the home-care setting, announced Tuesday that the Inogen One G3 portable oxygen concentrator has received coverage for insurance reimbursement within Germany.

Germany is estimated to be the second-largest market in Europe for medical oxygen systems, according to independently published market research data.

The GKV Spitzenverband in Germany has added the Inogen One G3 to its approved products list, called the Hilfsmittelverzeichnis or HMV. The HMV is a register which includes medical devices that are covered by the German public health insurance providers. The specific code assigned to the Inogen One G3 is 14.24.04.6007. In like manner, the Inogen One G2 portable oxygen concentrator previously received similar coverage in Germany.

"Inogen's mission to provide freedom and independence to oxygen therapy users is a global mission," said Raymond Huggenberger, Inogen CEO. "The listing issued in Germany should help to improve access to Inogen technology and thereby increase the freedom and independence for more oxygen therapy patients throughout Europe's second largest market."

