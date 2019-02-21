Pixel Tracker

Thursday, February 21 , 2019, 4:24 pm | Partly Cloudy 55º

 
 
 
 

Investigators Seize 7 Tons Marijuana From Illegal Operation Near Buellton

Sheriff's Department says investigators seized 14,000 pounds of mixed cannabis and trim found along with 240 pounds of packaged product

Seized marijuana Click to view larger
About 14,000 pounds of marijuana was seized after Santa Barbara County authorities searched an illegal grow site Wednesday.  (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | February 21, 2019 | 1:27 p.m.

Authorities seized 7 tons of marijuana after searching the site of an illegal commercial cannabis operation near Buellton Wednesday, according to the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives were joined by representatives from the District Attorney’s Office and officers from the California Department of Fish & Wildlife in serving a search warrant in the 2000 block of West Highway 246.

Investigators believed the owner/operator, whose name wasn’t released, had created false documents to obtain a temporary state cannabis license, Sgt. Matt Fenske said. The owner/operator then allegedly stored and sold the processed cannabis illegally, he added.

During the search of the property, authorities seized approximately 14,000 pounds of mixed cannabis and trim, along with approximately 240 pounds of cannabis packaged and prepped to be shipped, Fenske said. 

Authorities estimated the street value of these items to be $1.3 million to $2 million.  

The property is near the Santa Ynez River and wildlife officers inspecting the property noted several potential environmental crimes, which were believed to be the result of the cannabis operation, Fenske said.  

They also rescued a young rabbit found near a residence after it appeared to be trapped and injured by illegal means, Fenske said.  

Authorities did not release additional information. 

Wednesday's search was by the Santa Barbara County Cannabis Compliance Team, which was founded in June and consists of personnel from many county agencies. The team focuses on unlicensed and illegal operations along with public safety.

Tips about suspected illegal cannabis operations can be submitted to the sheriff’s Anonymous Tip-Line by calling 805.681.4171 or by going to the website available by clicking here.

This was at least the fourth law enforcement raid of an allegedly illegal marijuana operation this year, following a Jan. 22 search of a Santa Ynez Valley operation, a Jan. 31 investigation of an illegal Carpinteria cultivator, and a Feb. 11 raid near Lompoc.

The permitting and licensing process is underway for commercial cannabis operators in Santa Barbara County. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Seized marijuana Click to view larger
About 14,000 pounds of marijuana was seized after Santa Barbara County authorities searched an illegal grow site Wednesday.  (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 