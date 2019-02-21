Investigators Seize 7 Tons Marijuana From Illegal Operation Near Buellton

Sheriff's Department says investigators seized 14,000 pounds of mixed cannabis and trim found along with 240 pounds of packaged product

Authorities seized 7 tons of marijuana after searching the site of an illegal commercial cannabis operation near Buellton Wednesday, according to the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives were joined by representatives from the District Attorney’s Office and officers from the California Department of Fish & Wildlife in serving a search warrant in the 2000 block of West Highway 246.

Investigators believed the owner/operator, whose name wasn’t released, had created false documents to obtain a temporary state cannabis license, Sgt. Matt Fenske said. The owner/operator then allegedly stored and sold the processed cannabis illegally, he added.

During the search of the property, authorities seized approximately 14,000 pounds of mixed cannabis and trim, along with approximately 240 pounds of cannabis packaged and prepped to be shipped, Fenske said.

Authorities estimated the street value of these items to be $1.3 million to $2 million.

The property is near the Santa Ynez River and wildlife officers inspecting the property noted several potential environmental crimes, which were believed to be the result of the cannabis operation, Fenske said.

They also rescued a young rabbit found near a residence after it appeared to be trapped and injured by illegal means, Fenske said.

Authorities did not release additional information.

Wednesday's search was by the Santa Barbara County Cannabis Compliance Team, which was founded in June and consists of personnel from many county agencies. The team focuses on unlicensed and illegal operations along with public safety.

Tips about suspected illegal cannabis operations can be submitted to the sheriff’s Anonymous Tip-Line by calling 805.681.4171 or by going to the website available by clicking here.

This was at least the fourth law enforcement raid of an allegedly illegal marijuana operation this year, following a Jan. 22 search of a Santa Ynez Valley operation, a Jan. 31 investigation of an illegal Carpinteria cultivator, and a Feb. 11 raid near Lompoc.

The permitting and licensing process is underway for commercial cannabis operators in Santa Barbara County.

