Jamie Stiehm: While Mick Jagger Rolls on with Rolling Stones, Donald Trump Throws Them

Matchless Mick Jagger turns 75 as the July sun sets on midsummer. Fancy that, the lead singer of the Rolling Stones still rocking and rolling, living large.

The band just completed a swing through their home, the United Kingdom, and then they played Berlin like a dream. The band blazes on the world stage, a sun that won’t set, outrunning its age.

Here in Washington, we have a live solo act, night and day. It’s called “Throwing Stones.” Every song sounds the same, at high pitch and ear-splitting volume. Not much of a melody to serenade your soul, or make you want to dance all night.

Our solo performer has long hair, but not like a rock star. He wears a suit — the same suit? — all the time, with a tiresome red tie. He likes to throw stones like we’ve never seen. Former CIA director John Brennan is getting hit in the head. Iran is getting the bellicose brunt of it now, causing fear and alarm that war may be in the offing.

Don’t put it past Throwing Stones, a master of distraction.

President Donald Trump is the man. He turned 72 in June. His heavy folds of flesh, cruel mouth and hard eyes make him look every day of his age. He is the oldest president in the White House. He looks like the polar opposite of Jagger, who can not only sing like the old days, but move like a lean, lithe dancer.

Truth is, nobody wanted to go to Trump’s birthday party. Nobody besides his “base” wished him many more. His wife, Melania — who knows? Nobody really likes him in Washington: not Congress, not the Pentagon, not the Justice Department and especially not the European Union ambassadors.

Republican senators cringe when Trump comes to Capitol Hill to have lunch with them. But few besides Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., gravely ill at his Arizona ranch, have the courage to confront him. Trump’s withering line of fire is no fun.

The news media felt bewildered and besieged by Trump’s refrain that we are “the enemy of the people.” (Note: We are a democratic institution, the Fourth Estate.) No president has ever mocked or attacked the press as relentlessly as Trump. It’s unfortunate that we, too, lacked the courage to confront his thrown stones during the 2016 campaign and while in office.

At the infamous news conference at his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, you could hear the news media finding its own true voice. Used to being observers, the White House press corps stood up and directed hard questions that Trump stumbled to answer. (E.g. Who do you believe, your own government intelligence or Putin, on Russian involvement in the 2016 election?)

A moment of truth. The stones are going in the right direction now, in a sea change.

Then there was the etiquette faux pas for the United States. Trump walked in front of the Queen of England when he was her guest for tea. Come on. Sir Michael Jagger knows so much better than that.

Trump is neither a music lover nor a book reader. Elton John popped up in his “Rocket Man” references to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. He does not aim to write great presidential prose, misspelling “collusion” in a recent tweet. Poetic, he ain’t.

I was intrigued to learn Jagger is a serious reader — Carl Jung or Bernard Baruch, anyone? The lyrics he composed for the Rolling Stones body of work stand up to the test of time.

Guitarist Keith Richards wrote the music — and a revealing memoir. “Gimme Shelter,” an eerie song that captures the zeitgeist of the late 1960s, is a favorite. Some lines in the rock ’n’ roll of ages glimmer like pieces of poetry (“One look lights up the stars”).

Who am I kidding in this comparison on a summer’s day? Trump built his Throwing Stones act on cultural illiteracy. He’s heir to the “Know Nothings,” an actual 19th-century political party. But his inaugural crowds could not fill the National Mall. Sad.

The ageless Rolling Stones sell out football and soccer stadiums all over the world.

Happy birthday, dear Sir Mick. Wish you were here. We need shelter from the stones.

— Jamie Stiehm writes about politics, culture and history as a weekly Creators Syndicate columnist and regular contributor to U.S. News & World Report.