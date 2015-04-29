Jodi House to Celebrate Art of Healing with First Thursday Event

Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center of Santa Barbara and Artists for Trauma (AFT) are celebrating the launch of their new partnership by co-facilitating an adaptive painting workshop and traumatic brain injury art show during Santa Barbara’s First Thursday on June 4.

Jodi House will host the open house at its 625 Chapala St. location, with wine and hors d'oeuvres, while works of art created by survivors are showcased.

Volunteer artists will collaborate with adult trauma survivors during the event to facilitate empowering recovery experiences for survivors through the process of artistic engagement.

— Eryn Eckert is executive director of the Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center.