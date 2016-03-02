Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 12:38 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Joel Revo Gets Cate Baseball Off to Winning Start

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | March 2, 2016 | 5:35 p.m.

Joel Revo turned in a dominating pitching performance and had a pair of hits, leading Cate to an 8-1 season-opening baseball win over Valley Christian Academy on Wednesday.

Revo, a junior, went six innings and allowed one hit and one walk while striking out nine. Freshman Jack Deardorff finished the game by striking out the side in the seventh.

The Rams got things going early in the game when Dean Smith walked to start things off. The senior center fielder eventually came home on an RBI single by Deardorff  who also had a triple and a run scored on the day. Jake Dexter-Meldrum hit a solo home run in the third.

Cate broke things open in the fourth when four Rams came across home plate. Deardorff  finished his Cate debut 3-4, while Smith and Dexter-Meldrum both went 1-3.

"It was a good first game for us," coach Dave Soto said. "We did a lot of really good things in this game and I'm proud of the progress we have made in the short time we've been together. I can't say enough about the great job Revo did for us today. He was outstanding on the mound all day."

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 