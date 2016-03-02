Joel Revo Gets Cate Baseball Off to Winning Start

Joel Revo turned in a dominating pitching performance and had a pair of hits, leading Cate to an 8-1 season-opening baseball win over Valley Christian Academy on Wednesday.

Revo, a junior, went six innings and allowed one hit and one walk while striking out nine. Freshman Jack Deardorff finished the game by striking out the side in the seventh.

The Rams got things going early in the game when Dean Smith walked to start things off. The senior center fielder eventually came home on an RBI single by Deardorff who also had a triple and a run scored on the day. Jake Dexter-Meldrum hit a solo home run in the third.

Cate broke things open in the fourth when four Rams came across home plate. Deardorff finished his Cate debut 3-4, while Smith and Dexter-Meldrum both went 1-3.

"It was a good first game for us," coach Dave Soto said. "We did a lot of really good things in this game and I'm proud of the progress we have made in the short time we've been together. I can't say enough about the great job Revo did for us today. He was outstanding on the mound all day."

