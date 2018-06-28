Working for Change in Digital Age With CodeSB for Youth at Santa Barbara Library

Interested in initiating change in your community? Interested in coding and computer science?

Participants ages 12-17 are invited to participate in the CodeSB: Community Resources with Computer Science cohort this summer at the Santa Barbara Central Library. CodeSB will run 2-4:30 p.m. on six Wednesdays, July 11-Aug. 15.

CodeSB is a project-based program in which participants work as a team to develop, design, construct and launch a mobile application or website meant to address a topic in their community.

The cohort team will select the topic to address. This program will mimic the experience of an agile development team while encouraging participants to think about how they can use computer science to help create change in their community.



High-beginner to intermediate coding experience is required to participate in CodeSB. For more information and how to register, visit http://bit.ly/SBPLCodeSB. Registration is required.



This initiative is sponsored by Google to promote computer science and computational thinking among youth. CodeSB is a part of ALA’s ongoing Libraries Ready to Code.

Santa Barbara Public Library System is one of 28 libraries selected nationwide to receiving funding for programming and resources to encourage and support underrepresented populations to computer science and computational thinking learning opportunities.

— Cassidy B. Charles for city of Santa Barbara.